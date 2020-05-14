 
 
 
NAS denies abduction of SPLA-IO officers in South Sudan's C. Equatoria

Lam Paul Gabriel SPLA-IO Spokesperson (2R) pose with some participant at the end of a meeting at the SSPDF headquarters in Yei on 8 November 2018 (Photo SPLA-IO)May 14, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) denied being involved in an attack on three SPLA-IO senior officers in Kajo Kaji of Central Equatoria State and claimed that they had been arrested by their own group.

On Thursday, SPLA IO Deputy Military Spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, accused NAS fighters of ambushing a vehicle transporting eight SPLA-IO officials and abducted them at Kansuk in Kajo Keji County on 10 May.

According to Gabriel, the three seniors officers are Brig. Gen. Sammy Logeleng, Brig. Gen. Clement Samuel and Col. Wokil Peter.

In a swift response to these accusations, NAS Spokesman Suba Samuel Manase dismissed the "false allegations" adding it was a cover-up for internal divisions and "power rivalry" within the SPLA-IO

"These officers were arrested by Gen Moses Lukujo on 5th April 2020 under the instruction of Gen Mabieh after protesting the promotion of Gen Moses Lukujo into the rank of Maj. Gen and his subsequent appointment as Division Commander despite being junior to these two Brigadiers," said Manase.

NAS recently clashed with the government and SPLA-IO forces in Central and Western Equatoria.

Despite, several statements NAS issued on this respect, the ceasefire monitoring body CTSAMVM did not release a statement on these alleged attacks.

NAS and its allies in the SSOMA recommitted themselves to the cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017.

The holdout alliance is expected to resume peace talks with the government mediated by the Sant’Edigio community but not date has been determined due to the coronavirus crisis.

(ST)

  • 15 May 06:44, by Trouble

    SPLA IO need to wipeout this terrorist organization called NAS being used & supplied by Yori M7 otherwise innocent Pojulu & Kuku will keep suffering under visionless leader Thomas Cirilo while he’s protecting his coward Bari tribe from all these mess he’s created

    repondre message

    • 15 May 08:07, by Nueri Dial

      Trouble
      NAS did not think wisely, They suppose to ally with IO from day 1 in order to fight Kiir (Dinka). Their present in Equatoria land will not help. IO was in Nuer land because 80 % were white army.

      repondre message

      • 15 May 08:24, by jubaone

        Nuri Diar,
        NAS doesn’t need nyagat or backstabbers in their ranks. What will soon happen is most Equatorian IOs will decamp or desert this IO. White Army is only effective in Muerland and cant survive in Equatoria. Just starve them and they’ll crawl to their jienge masters and feeders like hungry dogs.

        repondre message

        • 15 May 08:48, by Nueri Dial

          jubaone,
          You needs to tell the truth. You can not fight both Dinka and Nuer. The reality is that NAS has no forces in those areas. Remember how white army storm Bor, Bentiu and Malakal in 2013/14. I was hoping NAS to announce themselves officially like what white army did. Unfortunately they were talking of capturing villages. Nuer is your Messiah

          repondre message

          • 15 May 09:25, by jubaone

            Nueri Dial,
            Perhaps you should save your caged kin in Juba PoC first b4 being a messiah to Equatorians. You have 2 VPs, several ministers and generals and where is your development? The same people running to Equatoria like terrified chicken. No. Neither jienges nor nyagats have any value to us. Just go home and kill yourselves like savages.

            repondre message

            • 15 May 10:23, by Nueri Dial

              jubaone,
              You are among low informed individual. 2 Vice president and many ministers, Are you Jealous or what?. How many Equatoria in IG? Don’t push Nuer to fight you! you are small in their eyes. If you cry because of Displaced Dinka/Jaang by Mighty Nuer. Just wait and watch for 2 bulls fighting. 10 state is already back, institutional reform is underway. Bilpam reform is done and SSDF a gone case

              repondre message

              • 15 May 12:36, by jubaone

                Nuri Dial,
                That’s junk and nyagat trash. We dont need nyagat aid. We rather do it alone that have a bunch of chaotic fools among us. Organize yourselves first.

                repondre message

                • 15 May 13:37, by Nueri Dial

                  jubaone,
                  NAS was in the bush for two yrs now and they are strangling for existence. Can you mention some main town you captured so far? barking on net will never give you victory

                  repondre message

          • 15 May 09:31, by jubaone

            Nueri Dial,
            What will happen soon is, all Equatorian IOs will defect and abandon IO en masse, cuz IO has completely lost vision. They have become a bunch of power hungry idiots. Give them free nyamnyam and accommodation, they will do anything. Now the very nyagats are sowing chaos in Equatoria. Wait for updates.

            repondre message

            • 15 May 12:47, by james john luka

              Jobaone
              Is Frank Matata a Nuerawi? stupid Idiot!

              repondre message

              • 15 May 13:35, by jubaone

                James John Luka,
                Could be a "bastardized nyagat". Afterall many Equatorian "nyagat whores" birthed a lot of low IQ nyagat bastards during and after the war most of who are mentally retarded and do stupid stuff. Matata could be one of them, just like Lam Paul Gabriel. We know their biographies.

                repondre message

    • 15 May 08:19, by jubaone

      Trouble,
      Just shut up, aryan jienge or nyagat. Get your dirty shithole together and go fight NAS instead of yelling from far like a street dog.

      repondre message

  • 15 May 09:58, by Trouble

    Let all equatoria abandon weak Nas movement & join government to protect them or else SPLA IO will do what jalaba did in past the youth of equatoria has no capacity & endurance to fight wars they always get frustrated & run to Uganda that’s why most equatoria r fake they’re not real S Sudanese they’ll always have another home somewhere to run to for safety

    repondre message

  • 15 May 10:05, by Trouble

    Like I said before this war in S Sudan only for 2 elephants Dinka & Nuer, dogs cats & hyenas will try to involve but will be overwhelmed l

    repondre message

  • 15 May 12:28, by james john luka

    This is the hard reality South Sudanese will come to term with.
    It is a hard to drink solution. That what happen when people rebelled just for ranks and power,they end up murdering themselves.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



