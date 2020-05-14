May 14, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) denied being involved in an attack on three SPLA-IO senior officers in Kajo Kaji of Central Equatoria State and claimed that they had been arrested by their own group.

On Thursday, SPLA IO Deputy Military Spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, accused NAS fighters of ambushing a vehicle transporting eight SPLA-IO officials and abducted them at Kansuk in Kajo Keji County on 10 May.

According to Gabriel, the three seniors officers are Brig. Gen. Sammy Logeleng, Brig. Gen. Clement Samuel and Col. Wokil Peter.

In a swift response to these accusations, NAS Spokesman Suba Samuel Manase dismissed the "false allegations" adding it was a cover-up for internal divisions and "power rivalry" within the SPLA-IO

"These officers were arrested by Gen Moses Lukujo on 5th April 2020 under the instruction of Gen Mabieh after protesting the promotion of Gen Moses Lukujo into the rank of Maj. Gen and his subsequent appointment as Division Commander despite being junior to these two Brigadiers," said Manase.

NAS recently clashed with the government and SPLA-IO forces in Central and Western Equatoria.

Despite, several statements NAS issued on this respect, the ceasefire monitoring body CTSAMVM did not release a statement on these alleged attacks.

NAS and its allies in the SSOMA recommitted themselves to the cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017.

The holdout alliance is expected to resume peace talks with the government mediated by the Sant’Edigio community but not date has been determined due to the coronavirus crisis.

