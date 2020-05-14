 
 
 
Friday 15 May 2020

NAS rebels claim killing 61 South Sudanese soldiers

South Sudanese government soldiers (AFP File Photo - Alex McBride)May 15, 2020 (JUBA) - The holdout National Salvation Front (NAS) said they killed 61 South Sudanese army and SPLA-IO troops who took part in coordinated attacks on their positions in Central, Western Equatoria and Pibor area.

The holdout NAS last week issued several statements about troop build-up in Central and Western Equatoria states in addition to limited skirmishes in several areas.

Suba Samuel Manase, the NAS Spokesman, said that their fighters repulsed a joint attack by the SSPDF and SPLA-IO on their positions in Loka West and Conkart of Yei River area on Thursday 14 May.

"In this operation, the enemy lost heavily both human lives and material with approximately sixty-one (61) enemy soldiers killed in action; three (3) vehicles and one (1) Anti-Personnel Carrier (APC) destroyed; forty-three (43) AK 47 Rifles, two (2) 12.7 machines guns, nine (9) RPG-7 and different assorted ammunition captured," Manase said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

He accused the SPLA-IO of killing four civilians.

"NAS counted five (5) martyrs and nine (9) others were wounded".

The rebel spokesman mentioned another attack by the SSPDF on their positions in Mukaya Payam of Western Equatoria earlier this month on 4 May saying they defeated and repulsed the assailants.

The ceasefire monitoring mechanism did not comment about the strained situation in the Equatoria states despite the multiple alerts released by NAS which is now under the ceasefire monitoring mechanism after the signing of a recommitment to the 21 December agreement on the cessation of hostilities.

Manase also, spoke for the first time, about clashes in the Pibor area between them and the government forces.

"On 13th May 2020, in Greater Pibor Area, the SSPDF attacked a small contingent of NAS in Berna County, NAS force fought back and repulsed the attackers," he said.

(ST)

  • 16 May 04:17, by Games

    There are too many things that do not add up or make sense from this NAS claims. Combination of IO and JCE can not be repulsed by their groups. Furthermore, NAS has no forces in Pibor areas or if only David Yau Yau has rebelled against.

    repondre message

    • 16 May 08:42, by The Rhino

      Games,

      You nyagat must wake up!Fact is, majority of Dinka IG or Nuer IO soldiers are increasingly getting war fatigue.They are tired to fight or die for idiot Kiir and power hungry Riak Machar.Its about time that you Dinka and Nuer people leave Equatoria and migrate back to your regions and develop yourselves.NAS warriors will never tolerate your savagery and bullshit anymore.NO games!!!

      repondre message

      • 16 May 09:36, by Games

        The Rhino
        You Equatoria people are excellent for gossips, nothing else. Your NAS are criminals gangs youth, who are constantly robberying civilians on the roads. This is a why it is not recognize groups by the wider international community. It is a matter of time before they completely disappear like formed Uganda rebels.

        repondre message

        • 16 May 11:34, by jubaone

          Games
          Nyagat loud mouths cant do anything. If you could not save the thousands of Nuers slaughtered like goats in Juba, how can you fight a protracted war. You were fed, clothed and armed by Bashir for too long. I even wonder how stupid you nyagat were to all rush to Juba thinking there was free nyamnyam only to be slaughtered. Go home.

          repondre message

  • 16 May 06:11, by Mayendit

    Games
    I think you are right, the combination of Nuers and the Muonyjang would be very difficult to defeated by them. I heard the holdout groups have joined their campaign against the SPLA I0 and the SSPD respectively. I think the SPLA I0 and SSPDF must be reunited even if the process were not done. Holdout groups must be crashing and destroying or defeating them.

    repondre message

    • 16 May 06:43, by Games

      Mayedit
      Lying is not going to help NAS at all. NAS has no support internationally, in terms of financial aid and military ammunition. However, we need peace in this country otherwise our hard struggle will be nothing.

      repondre message

  • 16 May 06:12, by Nueri Dial

    NAS,
    Stop lying, SSDF and SPLA-IO are die heart enemy. They meet only in cantonment sides and you if you analyze carefully, even in training centers, it is dominated by one side only.

    repondre message

    • 16 May 11:40, by jubaone

      Nueri Dial,
      Like all nyagat with chicken brains they easily forget. Angelina and Riek were protected and given passage while running for their lives and shitholes. Now this nyagat ordered her IO to hang up with her very jienge masters to kill the people who saved her shithole. How stupid must one be? This bitch is not grateful at all.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

