Minnawi vows to address SRF’s organisational flow without his allies

email
May 15, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) on Friday said that the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) failed to reach an agreement on the needed reform in the alliance and vowed to move with its partners to address the administrative flow in the organisation.

Minnawi speaks in Nantes, France on 9 March 2019 (ST photo)The SLM-MM recently proposed to reform the SRF structures in a way to activate horizontal structures and to abolish the current vertical organs. To this end, the group called to cancel both the Leadership Council and the General Secretariat while keeping the Legislative Council and the Presidency Council.

"This project was discussed in the SRF leadership meetings in Juba and the parties agreed that there was an administrative flow requiring reform," said the SLM-MM before to add "However, they were unable to reach a consensus on how to reform".

"We and our allies will take what we see as real remedies that guarantee the interests of the constituent parties of the Front, and we will inform the Sudanese people of these remedies on time," stressed the statement.

This call comes as Minnawi groups failed to bring several small factions to the peace process because the SFR leadership is opposed to this step for the time being and prefer to include them when a peace agreement is signed.

Also, during the ongoing negotiations for peace in Darfur with the transitional government, the group positions have been often brushed aside by its allies.

Minnawi’s group said this reform is needed to restore the SRF’s ability and vitality.

Also, the statement stressed that aims to prevent the Front’s slipping into ideological battles or "tarnishing the reputation of the Darfur armed groups through suspicious relations that harm the cause of the people of Darfur".

The statement was clearly referring to reports about a complaint by the Chadian government accusing the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) of taking part in attacks carried out by Boko Haram militants against the Chadian army.

However, South Sudanese chief mediator Tut Gatluak at the time denied receiving such accusations form Chad.

Due to the social distancing rules to avoid COVID-19, the peace talks have made no progress during the past weeks.

This week, for example, the parties did not hold videoconference meetings. Talks may resume next Monday.

(ST)

