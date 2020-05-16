Vice-President Abdelbagi chairs South Sudan’s COVID-19 committee

 
 
 
VP Hussein Abdelbagi with President Kiir on 23 April 2020 (SSPPU photo)May 16, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President appointed Hussein Abdelbagi as the new chairman of the High-Level Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic, according to the official South Sudan TV.

In the Republican Order no 11 issued on Friday, President Salva Kiir dissolved the former high-level panel led by First Vice President Riek Machar.

In a separate presidential decision (Republican Order no 12), Kiir appointed Vice President For Service Delivery Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi, as Chairperson of the COVID-19 committee.

No details have transpired from the presidency about this change. However, in line with the revitalized peace agreement, the President has to consult the First Vice- President and the four Vice-Presidents.

The Republican Order 12 also appointed as committee members: Minister of Health - Secretary, Secretary-General of the Government, Undersecretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, First Undersecretary, Ministry of Finance, Undersecretary, Ministry of Health, Undersecretary, Ministry of Justice, Undersecretary, Ministry of Trade, First Deputy Governor of Bank of South Sudan, CEO of Civil Aviation Authority and Epidemiologist from South Sudan Medical Doctors Association.

Also, are appointed as members the head of the security services including the Chief of Defence Force (SSPDF); Inspector General of Police, Director General of Internal Security Bureau.

South Sudan on Saturday reported 54 new coronavirus cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 290 with 4 deaths and 4 recoveries.

(ST)

  • 17 May 02:55, by South South

    Oh, Rick is out from covid-19 committee.

    repondre message

    • 17 May 05:10, by Langbaar

      South Sudanese people fake news, fellows, fake news.
      Abdelbagi, Malual Giernayng Jieng/Dinka community cannot be *represented by piece of trash*. Paul Malongdit and other boys/girls of Aweil community have a lot boys/girls who can be vice presidents if they are desperate for vice president post.>>>

      repondre message

    • 17 May 07:27, by Games

      Machar has some others important things. Let others deals with Covid-19. Although Salva Kiir Mayardit should have been the ones and well qualified Doctors deals with Covid-19 crisis in the country

      repondre message

      • 17 May 11:14, by South South

        Games,
        Don’t talk weak like that. President removed Reik and put someone else, that is the point. A second man has no power to do anything. Yes, weak people like you will say, it’s ok for Riek to be removed because he has other things to do. Kiir is strong and zRiek is weak.

        repondre message

  • 17 May 05:38, by Mayendit

    Very interesting indeed, the Netherland woman brought covid 19 and then, the UN took her out in South Sudan without permission from the government of South Sudan. The true covid 19 would have come to South Sudan because of those countries bordering with us however, the way Netherland woman exposed our country and then, she escaped away.

    repondre message

  • 17 May 05:52, by Mayendit

    Our country South Sudan have no strong political leader, all signs are showing South Sudan is lacking leadership just to mention few things. Since John Garang died, Dinka of Agar in Lake region are killing themselves and Juba’s government has no Ideas. 33 States have been created without research and that action caused many lives and now he returned them back.

    repondre message

  • 17 May 06:09, by Mayendit

    The President Kiir Mayardit has a chance to do whatever he wants to but at the end of the day, that leadership maybe will affect his children who are supposed to exercise their rights as a citizens of South Sudan. I think a very citizen should not mind about government but to do thing for your own. Can you imagine how many months without States government and Local government?. Kiir and Riek don’t

    repondre message

  • 17 May 06:21, by Mayendit

    Both leaders President Kiir Mayardit and Riek Machar will never do anything right. If President Kiir was a strong leader perhaps, Riek Machar would have been jailed long time ago because had done a terrible thing and has been Continue repeatedly over and over again. Our people are not aware on how they will protect themselves from coronavirus and it is getting worse when the State government and L

    repondre message

    • 17 May 07:37, by Games

      Mayedit
      That’s your Dinka mentality thinking. The rest of the world and South Sudanese as a large don’t think that ways. If Riek is a bad guy, the international community and regional would not allow him to come back and take his position against. You Dinka are the most problems in this country.
      There are so many indicated that every where you settle, there are always problems.

      repondre message

      • 17 May 08:13, by Langbaar

        Games,
        Your Riek Machar is dead long time ago. If the international community like him, they would have put into power in North Sudan in 1997. Listen ’our Nuer ke nyantoc pieces of trash’. Your Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Uyai Deng Ajak, Thomas Cirillo, Rebecca Nyandeng and his ugly son are what your so-called *international community* consider their own puppets/stooges to use>>>

        repondre message

  • 17 May 11:16, by Chiir

    I fear that Mr. Abdelbagi (HAA) won’t be able to speak good English to convince the donors to throw in some money to fight COVID.19. I have seen this young guy spoke on TV, and I am always like, blarg! A lot of f*cking Arabic and fluid ideas! And why the hell can’t he stop fidgeting? Ah? Would you Mr. VP. HAA.? Stand still and speak nicely, okay?

    repondre message

  • 17 May 11:24, by Chiir

    No one should blame the president, though. He is doing a great favor to the VFP, the MfD, other 3 VPS for not appointing them in the response team because they are all older and that means all of them could be in the shooting range of COVID.19. Stay home leaders, Mr. HAA is young and can fight back nicely if he catches COVID.19.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



