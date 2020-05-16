Vice-President Abdelbagi chairs South Sudan’s COVID-19 committee

May 16, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President appointed Hussein Abdelbagi as the new chairman of the High-Level Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic, according to the official South Sudan TV.
In the Republican Order no 11 issued on Friday, President Salva Kiir dissolved the former high-level panel led by First Vice President Riek Machar.
In a separate presidential decision (Republican Order no 12), Kiir appointed Vice President For Service Delivery Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi, as Chairperson of the COVID-19 committee.
No details have transpired from the presidency about this change. However, in line with the revitalized peace agreement, the President has to consult the First Vice- President and the four Vice-Presidents.
The Republican Order 12 also appointed as committee members: Minister of Health - Secretary, Secretary-General of the Government, Undersecretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, First Undersecretary, Ministry of Finance, Undersecretary, Ministry of Health, Undersecretary, Ministry of Justice, Undersecretary, Ministry of Trade, First Deputy Governor of Bank of South Sudan, CEO of Civil Aviation Authority and Epidemiologist from South Sudan Medical Doctors Association.
Also, are appointed as members the head of the security services including the Chief of Defence Force (SSPDF); Inspector General of Police, Director General of Internal Security Bureau.
South Sudan on Saturday reported 54 new coronavirus cases.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 290 with 4 deaths and 4 recoveries.
(ST)
