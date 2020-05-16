Sudanese parties to initial peace agreement on 20 June: mediation



May 17, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) will initial the peace agreement on 20 June, announced the South Sudanese mediation on Sunday.

The eight-month process had initially to last for two months but the parties continued to extend it month after month until the 9th of May when the mediation extended the negotiations with no time limit, as some observers say the process has lost momentum.

After consultations with the parties, the South Sudanese mediation Sunday released a time table of the talks showing that the discussions will resume on 18 May and be concluded on 19 June.

From 18 to 20 May, the talks will focus on the national issues particularly the power-sharing at the national institutions.

The videoconference meetings will last for three days before to be suspended for Eid El-Fitr holidays marking the end of Ramadan.

The discussions will resume on 27 May for seven days with meetings on the security arrangements in the Darfur region.

On 3 and 4 June, the meetings will be dedicated to the outstanding issues in the tracks of Darfur and the Two-Areas, one day for each track.

For seven days, from 5 to 11 June, a joint technical committee will discuss the agreement matrix.

It will be followed by another technical committee to translate and review the agreement from 12 to 19 June, ahead of the initial signing ceremony on 20 June.

Ahmed Tugud JEM chief negotiator told reporters that the scheduling came to confirm the keenness of all parties to reach a final agreement at the earliest time and not to leave the negotiations with not frame time.

Tugud said the discussions will be through videoconference system. However, he added the parties can resume direct meetings if the lockdown conditions are eased in Juba.

It is worth mentioning that the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi refuses to the video conference meetings saying the security arrangements require the involvement of military and experts.

Talks between the government and SPLM-N Abdel Aziz al-Hilu have been suspended as the armed groups say they want to include self-determination in the agenda of the talks if the government refuses the secular state.

