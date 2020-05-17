 
 
 
South Sudanese official denounces fresh intercommunal attacks in Jonglei

May 17, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese Minister Manawa Peter Gatkuoth condemned the killing of civilians in Jonglei state by Murle youth and called to speed up the formation of the unified forces.

Manawa Peter GatkuothMurle youth on 16 May carried out a bloody attack on Pieri Payam of Uror (Yuai) county killing dozens of civilians.

Reports from the area say the Lou Nuer youth managed to repulse the assailants who fled toward the Murle-inhabited Pibor area.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune, Irrigation Minister Manawa Peter Gatkuoth who is also SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations said the intercommunal violence is encouraged of the absence of the state authority in the areas.

"The absence of public authority in the states drives citizens to bear arms and enforce the law according to their whims," he said before to add that the insecurity represents a major challenge for the transitional government.

"The attack illustrates the need to expedite the implementation of the security arrangements and the graduation and redeployment of the unified forces to restore law and order," he stressed.

The Murle youth also attacked Kaar, Wek villages and captured some cattle.

Gatkuoth called on the intellectuals and civil society groups in the Greater Jonglei from the Dinka, Murle and Lou Nuer to work together to restore stability in the region, rebuild the social fabric and lead a reconciliation process between the local communities.

"Time has come to reconcile and coexist. Let us build a strong state and make this racial, cultural and religious diversity a source of strength for the country".

He further called on the humanitarian groups to provide the needed support for the affected civilians.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

