 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 17 May 2020

Sudan’s RSF accuse political forces of plotting against them

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

RSF elements beat a civilian laying on the ground in the Nile Street on Saturday 1 June 2019 (ST photo)
May 17, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A spokesman for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused three "legal entities" of plotting against their military group and hinted that some of them are their allied political forces.

The RSF General Commander, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" last Wednesday, spoke of a plan to remove his forces from Khartoum through igniting tribal conflicts in some regions or seeking to drive a wedge between his forces and the army.

"There are three legal entities that are plotting conspiracies against the Rapid Support Forces," said Brigadier Jamal Jumaa when reached by Sudan Tribune to get more details about Hemetti’s statements on Sunday.

Jumaa said they plan to take legal measures against these entities, after collecting sufficient information that would be also disclosed to the media.

"These three legal entities, some of whom are known political forces, have no interest to preserve the cohesion of the government forces" and therefore "they work against us."

Jumaa said those parties are considered as allies, but they hold hostile campaigns in the social media against the SRF.

"They provoke unrest, fabricate lies and take advantage of any event, whether positive or negative. If it is positive, they say that SRF want to improve its image, but in fact, we do not carry out public relation campaigns to improve our image."

The participation of the RSF elements in the brutal attack on a peaceful sit-in on 3 June 2019 continues to haunt the group and has tarnished the image of Hemetti’s forces despite the repeated statements that Islamist officers in the army misused his troops.

RSF humanitarian initiatives have been systematically criticized by some components of the Forces for Freedom and Change. Recently, activists criticized a health campaign the military force organized to support the government efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Also, activists claim that there are underlying tensions between the SRF and the army but Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan the head of the Sovereign Council refused a request by his generals to redeploy them outside the capital because he fears a coup by army officers.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan:Rising above COVID-19 2020-05-17 01:00:00 By Hussein Malik and Adam Giambrone Sudan is at a critical crossroads. 2019 marked the most important year in Sudan’s modern history and certainly, since independence in 1956, 2020 is also (...)

Access to information under seize in South Sudan 2020-05-15 08:34:41 By Manyang David Mayar Millions of South Sudanese across the country solely depend on media as a source of obtaining reliable and accurate information regarding issues of current political (...)

SPLM-IG’s intransigence on the allocation of the States 2020-05-14 03:41:58 By: Dr Lam Akol The signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) in September 2018 was received with jubilation by the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.