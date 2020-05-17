 
 
 
Government fully controls Sudan's income from air navigation charges

May 17, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Sunday said that the charges paid by commercial airlines for crossing Sudanese airspace are deposited in foreign banks with the knowledge of the Ministry of Finance due to the sanctions imposed on the country.

Khartoum Airport

Ibrahim Adlan, Sudan’s CAA Director, in statements to Sudan Tribune, dismissed reports about its banking account in Switzerland.

Adlan asserted that the account was opened to deposit the air navigation charges paid the airline companies under the control of the ministry of finance.

He added that these charges are used to finance the services provided by the Sudanese state, to ensure the flights’ safety and efficiency. Also, any surplus was delivered to the finance ministry which controls all the expenditures.

He went further to say that a foreign company has been mandated to collects the transit charges on behalf of the Civil Aviation Authority because the government was unable to open an account abroad due to the economic blockade imposed on the country.

Before to add that the foreign company transfers the collected charges to a CAA’s account at the Khartoum Bank, Bahrain Branch.

The Sudanese official was reacting to a report claiming that these charges continue to be managed without the knowledge of the government as it was the case during the former regime.

The report questioned the ability of the CAA and the foreign company tasked with the money collection. It also said the Finance Ministry should be more proactive and control the process from A to Z.

The United States removed economic sanctions on Sudan in July 2017. However, Sudanese banks continue to complain of the continued negative impact of the embargo, due to Sudan’s listing as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Adlan disclosed that the finance ministry uses this account to buy medicine, fuel, scholarships and even Sudan’s contributions to international and regional organizations.

(ST)

