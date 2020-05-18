 
 
 
South Sudan's Machar tests positive for coronavirus

South Sudan's FVP Riek Machar (Reuters photo)
May 18, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s First Vice President has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed senior government official to declare his infection publically on Monday.

Machar announced his infection on state TV where he appeared in good shape

"I the Deputy Chair of the High-Level Task Force have been tested and found positive," he said before to add that there are other members who are also tested and found positive.

"At this stage, I can say that Madame Angelina Teny is also found positive," he further said.

Machar’s Spokesman James Dak said in a statement released on Monday that the First Vice President and the High-Level task Force members were tested on Wednesday 13 May.

"Earlier, Dr Machar took a test on 27 April 2020, during which the result came out negative. However, another testing was done on all the members of the Taskforce after one of their members tested positive," Dak added.

Machar said that the minister of health was found negative.

"Those we are found positive are in good health," he stressed.

On 16 May, President Salva Kiir dissolved the High-Level Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic chaired by FVP Riek Machar without details about the reason of this decision.

He appointed South Hussein Abdelbagi, Vice President For Service Delivery Cluster, as the new chairman of the committee.

(ST)

  • 19 May 04:28, by South South

    I double about those machines from China used for testing in South Sudan. Spain sent back to China some of medical equipments excuse they are good for nothing. Anyway, no one die here.

    repondre message

    • 19 May 04:34, by South South

      correction: I mean because they are good for nothing. The spread of coronavirus is in China and WHO hands, both of them are guilty of hiding facts about coronavirus. They know that virus is person-to- person transmission since November 2019, but they hide it.

      repondre message

  • 19 May 06:37, by Nueri Dial

    This is the type of a leader we wanted! we are waiting for Kiir to come out and announce his status. Quick recovery Gat Nyagonyang and Madam Teny. I also doubt the test kits from China but let hope they are working well. Take courage to carry on our beloved country after Kiir Die of Covid 19 in this coming June/July.

    repondre message

  • 19 May 07:00, by Chiir

    Dr. Riek announced his COVID.19 results on TV as though they are exam results? All of the leaders who have tested positive so far in the world have always announced their results virtually. That is, they use twitter, Facebook, Facetime, and others to announce their results. The microphone Riek used might have also infected others.

    repondre message

  • 19 May 07:06, by Chiir

    South Sudan is a country full of people who take safety lightly and terribly ignorant! We are going to pay a heavy price for this ignorance and stupidity! People squandered all the money and bought good houses overseas, and now here are dying in your country! You should have all known this from the first minute of independence (July 9, 2011)!

    repondre message

  • 19 May 07:10, by Chiir

    another thing, we shouldn’t have been fighting this senseless war. I bet if we didn’t health facilities in South Sudan could have been ahead of those in other countries because we had a whole lot of money then. We allowed so drunk mother fuckers to squandered the money leaving the poor population with nothing to help them.

    repondre message

