South Sudan’s Machar tests positive for coronavirus



May 18, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s First Vice President has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed senior government official to declare his infection publically on Monday.

Machar announced his infection on state TV where he appeared in good shape

"I the Deputy Chair of the High-Level Task Force have been tested and found positive," he said before to add that there are other members who are also tested and found positive.

"At this stage, I can say that Madame Angelina Teny is also found positive," he further said.

Machar’s Spokesman James Dak said in a statement released on Monday that the First Vice President and the High-Level task Force members were tested on Wednesday 13 May.

"Earlier, Dr Machar took a test on 27 April 2020, during which the result came out negative. However, another testing was done on all the members of the Taskforce after one of their members tested positive," Dak added.

Machar said that the minister of health was found negative.

"Those we are found positive are in good health," he stressed.

On 16 May, President Salva Kiir dissolved the High-Level Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic chaired by FVP Riek Machar without details about the reason of this decision.

He appointed South Hussein Abdelbagi, Vice President For Service Delivery Cluster, as the new chairman of the committee.

(ST)