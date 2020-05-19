Sudan intelligence agency still can detain and interrogate: statement



May 19, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) Tuesday confirmed that its powers of search, arrest and interrogation were still in effect and had not been abolished.

After the removal of al-Bashir, the Transitional Military Council dissolved the repressive National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) and replaced it by the GIS which has limited powers to information gathering, and analysis.

Also, the 2010 National Security Act was amended and the GIS can no longer arrest and detain people for up to four and a half months without judicial oversight.

Also, the 29 July 2019 reform dissolved the Operations Corps which was involved in the killing of protesters and human rights violations.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the GIS dismissed media reports saying that the Operations Corps had been re-established and the new apparatus also was given again the power to arrest and detain people.

GIS spokesman further stressed that the powers of search, arrest and interrogation are "the core duties of the agency".

"We confirm the Agency’s keenness to carry out its duties by powers vested in it to preserve national security, in full coordination with all components of the security system in the state.

The new reform limits the detention of any individual to 24 hours after what he should be released or indicted.

The Operations Corps which included some 13,000 members was dissolved in August 2019. Some of its members were integrated into other services but the majority was disbanded.

(ST)