Sudan proposes crude oil for fuel deal to South Sudan

May 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A senior Sudanese official revealed that Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok discussed on Wednesday with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir supplying Khartoum with additional oil crude for gasoline refined in Sudan.

An oil refinery built and financed by China, 100 km from the capital of Sudan, Khartoum (http://www.abo.net)

In February 2016, the two countries agreed that South Sudan will provide Sudan with 28,000 barrel of crude oil per day to be used in power production and cover its local needs.

The price of the oil crude fees paid by South Sudan for exporting its oil using Sudan’s pipeline and oil infrastructure.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mining Hamid Suleiman told Sudan Tribune that the purpose of the proposed new deal is to avoid repeated fuel crises that Sudan has experienced recently while Juba will reduce the imported fuel.

"Khartoum asked Juba to supply it with more than 20,000 barrels per day after the global decline in oil prices and in exchange Sudan will give South Sudan gasoline from El-Obeid refinery after refining the crude," said Suleiman.

"The government of South Sudan agreed in principle after talks between Prime Minister Hamduk and President Salva Kiir Mayardit, who promised to respond within the next two days," he added.

South Sudan oil production has reached 165,000 barrels per day. The share of the government in Juba is about 70,000 barrels, while the rest is divided between its foreign partners.

Sudan’s oil production is currently at 63,000 barrels per day, according to the official.

  • 21 May 08:35, by Chiir

    This might sound like a good deal, but SSD needs to carefully study the mutual benefits. For instance, the following need to be clarified :
    1. Will Sudan take care of the transportation & processing fees for the 20,000 BBL/Day?
    2. If South Sudan will continue to pay the processing & transportation fees for this 20,000 Bbl/day, will Sudan supply the gasoline from El Obeid refinery to S.Sudan free?

  • 21 May 08:42, by Chiir

    ...assuming that the efficiency of the refinery is about 75%, the products will be 15000 Bbl/day of different products. What is the market of these yields/cuts and why would Sudan only supply gasoline and not other products? Or is the cost of processing equivalent to revenue generated from these other products? I think the study of this deal is worth the time!

    • 21 May 09:24, by Langbaar

      Chiir,
      Our leaders our people down, but any more chap. Here in my home state of Jonglei. Here in Bor, we are going to drill our petrol and refined here in In Jonglei. Sell it to other here in in the region which will buy it. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. There is no oil in Saudi Arabia any more, but the evil juus (so-called israslis), the English criminals, their US and their creeps>>>

      • 21 May 09:30, by Langbaar

        in between who love our country and our people to death fools. The US and their creeps in the Saudi Arabia, their evil juus (so-called israelis) want to ’want to drill our oil from Upper Nile and pass it underneath the Red Sea to their so-called oil facilities for refineries’. That is not going to happen under the sun and even in million years.>>>

        • 21 May 11:41, by Langbaar

          Chiir, our country and our arch enemy have *have been tied together by our enemies* most of our low lives here in South Sudan often called our ’uncles or our allies’. And it is because of Petrol/oil, our Nile waters, our land and Geopolitical intrigues’. I am one of the boys who will again help bomb the vermin out of our country and over our people, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>>

          • 21 May 11:53, by Langbaar

            Lowly informed fools WW3 IS GOING TO START HERE IN SOUTH SUDAN AND WE ARE GOING TO BOMB THESE VERMINS OUT OF THIS PLANET EARTH, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Fools, *Saudi Arabia is projected many Muslim criminals after their so-called oil from Saudi Arabia finish, that their lives would always go and pay taxes in Riyadh or Mecca>>>

            • 21 May 12:03, by Langbaar

              or Jerusalem would also be visited by Christians and would go and pay taxes there. Rome even, Pope Francis, a former piece of trash from Argentina; welcomed ’our low lives’ Mr. Salva Kiir and Riek Machar; the Rome doesn’t want to be left out of these intrigues over our country and our people. Honestly, Catholic relief service (CRS) helped our people during our times of needs>>>

              • 21 May 12:13, by Langbaar

                the food and the money that was given to our people didn’t just come from ’nowhere, there are a lot of people who work for those aids and money South South Sudanese fools’. Did any South Sudanese went to Libya and cross the Mediterranean sea to Itali? I don’t think so. We know the game fools.>>>

                • 21 May 12:26, by Langbaar

                  The Italians are the ones who always help the bunch of lowly informed *Nigerians, Ghanaians, Senegalese, Darfuris, Eritreans, Abeshas (so-called ethiopia), Somalians and other Africans*. Itali is not that create the ’refugees’, countries that help the refugees are: Germany, Australia, Canada, Russia, all the Nordic countries, here in Africa, Cuba, Venezuela and other countries>>>

                  • 21 May 12:42, by Langbaar

                    The evil juus (so-called israel), Saudi Arabia, the UK, France and some of their proxies are the ones that always *cause the problems in other countries, and they also always don’t refugees in their countries* ’Refugees are also people my friend’. The French people help refugees, the French help some low lives from ’Carle’.>>>

