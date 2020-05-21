South Sudan’s Kiir sends message of support to Machar

May 20, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir sent a message on Wednesday to his First Vice-President Riek Machar wishing him a speedy recovery.

President Kiir shakes hands with his FVP Macahr in a recent meeting at the presidency (SSPPU photo)

"I write to convey my get-well wishes to you and members of the former High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on COVID-19 who have been tested positive alongside Your Excellency," reads the message seen by Sudan Tribune.

"It is my hope and prayer that each new day brings Your Excellency and the rest of our comrades closer to a full and speedy recovery. May Almighty God envelops you in good health and spur your quick recovery".

Machar on Monday announced his infection with his wife Angelina Teny and other members of the former task force.

He had been tested negative on 27 April before a second test on 13 May where he and the High-Level task Force members were tested positive.

Since Machar’s entourage says his situation remains stable.

Kiir in his letter encouraged Machar to go through the respiratory disease with courage and zeal needed to win the battle.

"I appreciate that you have already taken swift measures to go into self-quarantine," Kiir concluded.

(ST)