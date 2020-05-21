 
 
 
Thursday 21 May 2020

South Sudan’s Kiir sends message of support to Machar

May 20, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir sent a message on Wednesday to his First Vice-President Riek Machar wishing him a speedy recovery.

President Kiir shakes hands with his FVP Macahr in a recent meeting at the presidency (SSPPU photo)

"I write to convey my get-well wishes to you and members of the former High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on COVID-19 who have been tested positive alongside Your Excellency," reads the message seen by Sudan Tribune.

"It is my hope and prayer that each new day brings Your Excellency and the rest of our comrades closer to a full and speedy recovery. May Almighty God envelops you in good health and spur your quick recovery".

Machar on Monday announced his infection with his wife Angelina Teny and other members of the former task force.

He had been tested negative on 27 April before a second test on 13 May where he and the High-Level task Force members were tested positive.

Since Machar’s entourage says his situation remains stable.

Kiir in his letter encouraged Machar to go through the respiratory disease with courage and zeal needed to win the battle.

"I appreciate that you have already taken swift measures to go into self-quarantine," Kiir concluded.

(ST)

  • 21 May 10:36, by Nueri Dial

    Thanks Kiir (exit president) for your quick recovery message. You show responsibility and accountability. The reply from Dr.Riek (Upcoming) president will be a condolence message to Kiir family and entire South Sudan in June/July

    repondre message

    • 21 May 11:38, by Games

      Bulshits, this is a fake wishes letter. He himself (KIIR) is smiling inside for what happened to Machar.

      repondre message

      • 21 May 12:22, by South South

        Games/Mentally Retarded,

        Kiir is too strong, too much strong than anyone in South Sudan. If he wants to kill Riek, he will arrest him in the middle of the day and hang him in public and nothing will happen. This wishes letter for Riek to recover soon is a real letter from bottom of Kiir’s heart. Don’t forget, Nuers are our cousins, only some of them are too stupid like you.

        repondre message

    • 21 May 12:16, by South South

      Nueri Dial,

      I don’t think Riek is coronavirus positive. There is no good system of testing in South Sudan. I want Riek to come back healthy from this virus. If he dies some wicked Nuers will start pointing their dirty fingers toward Kiir. What will kill Riek is cancer which already took off of his eye. Dr. Wangkal is just a walking body without spirit.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



