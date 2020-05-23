SPLM-IO denounces Ethiopian police attack on South Sudanese students

May 23, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO Saturday condemned the brutal attack by the Ethiopian police on South Sudanese students in Addis Ababa and called to summon the foreign minister to elucidate the incident.

On Thursday Ethiopian police charged a group of South Sudanese students who peacefully protested outside the embassy of their country demanding to give them the coronavirus incentives approved in April.

Seven students were left with hand and leg injuries and bruises on his face after the police attack to disperse them, after a call by the embassy demanding to break out the student protest.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the office of Manawa Peter Gatkuoth SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations denounced the unjustified "cruelty" against peaceful protesters by the Ethiopian security forces.

The SPLM-IO "calls to summon the foreign minister by the sovereign sector to clarify the circumstances of the attack by the Ethiopian police on the South Sudanese students studying in the Ethiopian universities," further said the statement.

The statement stressed that the South Sudanese embassies abroad should respect its citizens and so that they are respected by the authorities in the host country.

"Such actions would create tension in the relations between South Sudan and countries that do not respect South Sudanese citizens".

Over 400 South Sudanese students are studying in Ethiopia.

The statement pointed out that South Sudanese embassies, in general, have failed to provide the needed protection to its nationals when they are mistreated aboard.

"That is why we find the police forces in these countries always violate the human rights of South Sudanese nationals," stressed the statement.

