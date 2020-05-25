 
 
 
South Sudan's Kiir denies rumours about his infection with coronavirus

Kiir denies his infection with coronavirus on 25 May (SKM fans photo)May 25, 2020 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir addressed the nation on Monday calling to observe social distancing rules to contain community transmission of coronavirus and to ignore false rumours about his infection with the respiratory disease.

Kiir’s remarks come after the circulation in the social media of forged letter tasking the vice-president Hussein Abdelbagi with the day to day management of the country amid rumours that Kiir tested positive for COVID-19.

Furthermore, there were fake reports claiming that he left the country to Egypt for treatment of coronavirus.

"I want to urge all of you to refocus your energies to the fight against Coronavirus pandemic and leave futile politicking and helpless propaganda for now," said Kiir

He referred to rumours about his contamination and denied his travel to Egypt and called on the South Sudanese to "not delve into propaganda".

"They said that President Kiir has COVID-19 and he has escaped to Egypt. They even went on as far as saying the President is dead," he said.

Kiir further “I have never gone for refuge since I was young. I will stay here and die even to the last person in this country. I’m one of those people who said my bones will be buried in South Sudan,” he said

Kiir also dismissed the assignment of Abdelbagi as a caretaker.

"There has never been any reassignment of duties of the President,".he stressed.

South Sudan’s Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed that the number of COVID-19 infections rose to 665.

Last week, First Vice President Riek Machar, Defence Minister Angelina Teny and Information Minister Michael Makuei tested positive and self-isolated themselves.

Also, several other members of the former High-Level Task Force for COVID-19 have been infected by the disease.

For his part, Machar appeared in good shape on the official TV from his residence in Juba on Sunday to congratulate South Sudanese Muslims of Eid al-Fitr. Also, his wife and defence minister Angelina Teny was seen with him.

(ST)

  • 26 May 02:17, by Mayendit

    Yeah, South Sudanese people are getting tired about you guys and they don’t see you around then,they might assume both vice President Riek Machar and Salva Kiir are dead. People seem to love their leaders when they do good things in the country however, your leadership and Riek Machar’s ability have made South Sudan so weak and poor. I recommend you to hand power to Dr.Nhial Deng or Taban Deng Gai

    repondre message

    • 26 May 04:08, by Doe Joe

      I like your comment.

      repondre message

    • 26 May 04:45, by Games

      Mayedit
      It seems to many people that your problem with Riek Machar has gone beyond hatters. Riek was in TV fews days ago telling the world and the people of South Sudan, he had tested positive with Covid-19. That shown he is leader. While your idiots Salva Kiir Mayardit was disappear from the public without logic reasons, and this is why people are creating something from nowhere on hi.

      repondre message

      • 26 May 05:11, by Mayendit

        Games
        No question about Riek Machar Teny. We human beings are judged through our actions and the history. Riek Machar started breaking up with the the late Chairman Dr.John Garang. His action brought hateful among South Sudanese people. In 2013, he was the roots caused when he went to stadium randomly and said, he will be the next Chairman of the SPLM and SPLA meanwhile, he was still serving as a

        repondre message

      • 26 May 05:20, by South South

        Games/Mentally Retarded,
        Your poor English can confirm to me you are really mentally retarded. I will give you free Niantic and a hotel room in zJuba to shut up.

        repondre message

    • 26 May 10:50, by Nueri Dial

      Mayendit,
      It is obvious that you have problem with Kiir but you should not link his case with dr.Riek. We can never sit back and watch Dinka terrorizing other tribe in South Sudan claiming that they were the only tribe fought with Jalaba. Our History did not begin in 1991. Go back to Gajaak 1984 Massacre by Dinka and have a true background of SS history. If you want to change Kiir, its up to you

      repondre message

      • 26 May 10:53, by Nueri Dial

        Cont... If you want to change Kiir it is up to you and don’t involve other tribe into your mess. I know those who fake his Covid 19 were lying but their spirit tell them that his days are numbered. He will die and be burred in Juba per his last speech yesterday in June or July

        repondre message

        • 26 May 11:54, by South South

          Nueri Dial,

          One of Nuers problems is magician. Nuers believe from that stupid called Nyundeng (spelling check). This stupid believe did not help Nuer in 1991, it did not help them in 2013 and will not help them 2023. Nuers lost war in 1991 and 2013. 1991 is the real problem we are facing today. Anything goes wrong in South Sudan is related to 1991, period.

          repondre message

          • 26 May 12:08, by Games

            South Shit (Slaves)
            Shut up with your rotten writing. You never contributed anything in this forum, but only abusing the reasonable people all the time. You Dinka in general are just for nothings,but only stealing credit from others. Dinka have never defeated Nuer and it will never happen in millions years.

            repondre message

            • 26 May 12:19, by Games

              Cont---in 1991, Nuer sent survivers of your kids to refugees camps. In 2013, Nuer defeated Dinka from all corners as result Salva Kiir hired the Eastern Africa forces to fight one tribe. But not only that the Eastern Africa forces contained within your territory, like Bor, where 9,000 Ugandan army made it as their bases to lunch the attack in our areas. You cowards can’t talk about war against Nue

              repondre message

              • 26 May 12:32, by Games

                Connt---if you obviously still dreaming that you have defeated Nuer, why don’t you keep your fakes 32 or more states after your masters M7 told you that if you don’t gp back to 10 States then he will leave alone more vulnerable to white army.
                I was in Uganda last year and they respected Nuer as men compared to you cowards
                .. Dinka vs Nuer war is coming soon and most of you will lives in exile

                repondre message

                • 26 May 13:24, by South South

                  Games/Mentally Retarded,

                  In 1991 we kicked Riek out of South Sudan and ran to Khartoum. In 2013 we kicked Riek out of Juba and ran to Ethiopia. In 2016, we kicked Riek out again from Juba and ran to DRC with rotten feet. You are under controlled. Stupid Nuer, we 10 states and 3 big administrations. I have free nyantit for you in Juba. Our second man, just follow Kiir to lead you.

                  repondre message

                • 26 May 13:31, by Khent

                  Games (Arab oilfield guard-dog)

                  So you were not defeated by the Dinka in the 90s? Why were you dislodged from Bor, Twic east and Duk and destroyed in your own counties following our retaliation? The Shilluk joined you, as did the Equatorian Defence Force and other Equatorian tribal militia groups. You created an alliance with the SAF, PDF, Murahaleen and still lost. Why is that?

                  repondre message

                  • 26 May 13:42, by Khent

                    There were no Ugandan troops when Riek’s troops were dislodged from Bor, Twic-east and Duk in the counterattacks of 1991; counterattacks that devastated your lands. It’s laughable that the Nuer are claiming that their entire tribe only lost in 2013 because of 4, 000 UPDF soldiers? ROFL!

                    repondre message

                    • 26 May 13:47, by Khent

                      We defeated Riek’s forces in the 90s even while fighting the SAF which had 100, 000 fighters. The PDF had around 70, 000 men. Paulino Matip had 50, 000 troops and other Khartoum aligned Nuer Generals like Peter Gadet, Gabriel Gatwec Tanginy and Gordon Kong had tens of thousands of troops while the various other tribal militias in South Sudan had tens of thousands of fighters as well.

                      repondre message

                      • 26 May 13:50, by Khent

                        You fought against a small detachment of around 3, 000 Ugandan soldiers at the heels of 70% of the army (Nuer) defecting to Riek. You people joined Khartoum in 91 and returned in 2006, and the Dinka suffered fighting the entire SAF for 14 years without you or the Equatorians, Shilluk, Fertit and Murle - so don’t even try to boast.

                        repondre message

                        • 26 May 13:51, by Khent

                          Salva Kiir allowed Bashir’s Nuer militiamen to join the SPLA with tens of thousands of fighters; Matip alone returned with 50, 000 and that dog (Matip) became Deputy Commander-in-Chief. Riek was not only allowed to return after the break-down of his alliance with Khartoum... He became Vice-President. None of this should have happened. Traitors should not have been allowed to return...

                          repondre message

                          • 26 May 13:53, by Khent

                            The people who actually fought the war against Khartoum largely went home in 2006, and on the one (1) year anniversary of the peace they graciously permitted the return of your people -> Khartoum’s wretched weasels, snakes and dogs. Snakes and dogs that quite unfortunately became the majority in our armed forces in 2006, even though they were Khartoum’s witless lackeys during the war.

                            repondre message

                            • 26 May 13:56, by Khent

                              Instead of a small contingent, the Arabs brought entire divisions to bear against the Dinka. The Arabs fought beside you. The Arabs fed you. The Arabs gave you weapons, ammunition and logistical support. Why are you people wholly unwilling to discuss your previous alliance with Khartoum!? You people are hypocrites!

                              repondre message

                              • 26 May 13:57, by Khent

                                When Khartoum’s aircraft bombed the Dinka for thirteen [13] years following your defection, operating in tandem with your militias on the ground... Was that not cowardice!? Well, wasn’t it!? Or do you suppose that you are entitled to an exemption from the demands of a moral code that you don’t actually subscribe to!?

                                repondre message

                                • 26 May 13:58, by Khent

                                  There’s not a single tribe in all of Sudan [North & South] that doesn’t know that you formed desperate and shameful military alliances with the various regimes in Khartoum, with a clear emphasis on forming alliances with the SAF, PDF and the Misseriya and the Rizeigat Arab tribes. You’re the cowards. You ran to them for help, but you still failed.

                                  repondre message

              • 26 May 13:49, by Mayendit

                Games
                The true about the Last war in South Sudan is that, after captured of Fagak HQ of IO clearly, the world have projected that, the rebels of former vice president Riek Machar have been defeated that is the fact to put in your mind. Second, the war was not between Dinka and Nuers this is another fact because it was a political within one Party being greedy about leadership.

                repondre message

          • 26 May 15:25, by Nueri Dial

            South South (Low informed),
            War did not started in 1991, it was 1983 in Bilpam (Itang)between SSDM and SPLA not between SSIM and SPLA of 1991. Dr.Riek won all the wars you mentioned but because you don’t have brain to analyze. SSIM give birth to 2011 which you are enjoying and 2013 give birth to institution reform. What happen to your Dinka vision of New Sudan? Are you still following?

            repondre message

      • 26 May 11:17, by Mayendit

        Nueri Dial
        I am laughing at you man. From the beginning, those of Samuel Gai Tut and Abdullah Chuol were arming Nuers people to come and killed and looted cows from Dinka and Murle. They were lacking objections this was why the new groups known as SPLA/SPLM took over the Bilam and set up the mission which brought the independence. The Nuers people are known disaster.

        repondre message

        • 26 May 12:44, by Games

          Mayedit
          Without Nuer, there would never have something call SPL/A, we made the SPL/A and we will destroy it. SPL/A is nearly done deals. Enjoy our self-determination that were brought by Riek section

          repondre message

          • 26 May 13:59, by Mayendit

            Games
            Did your uncle Riek Machar Teny brought self determination in Khartoum peace agreement?.You guys should be ashamed for claiming something you have never done it. Can you name a single town in Upper Nile that was liberated without Dinka help?. Riek Machar made Nuers too ashamed in South Sudan.

            repondre message

            • 26 May 14:17, by Khent

              Mayendit

              The Nuer left in 91 and did not contribute to the liberation after that point, so they are in no position to speak and will be reminded of their cowardice and treachery every time they feign amnesia. The Nuer used to be great people, but they morphed into lying, Arab compliant dogs. Their defection almost destroyed the SPLA and now they want credit. Idiots!

              repondre message

          • 26 May 14:03, by Khent

            Games

            Yet another lie told to you by your brain-dead, superstitious elders. You created nothing but Khartoum compliant Nuer militias and you served Khartoum like passive dogs until we made peace with your masters in Naivasha in 2005.

            repondre message

            • 26 May 14:05, by Khent

              Throughout the fighting, not one war casualty was admitted to the Nasir hospital. Riek’s troops sat idle as Khartoum pushed back the Dinka. The results of Riek’’s sell-out to Khartoum could not have been more glaring. The Dinka suffered mightily. (Me Against My Brother: At War in Somalia, Sudan and Rwanda, Scott Peterson)

              repondre message

              • 26 May 14:34, by Khent

                A message for the Nuer:

                Salva Kiir is your greatest ally. You would not have been allowed to return to the army with such a large number of traitors under anybody else. You would not have been allowed to dominate the very army that you fought against for almost two decades. You would have been defeated the very same way that you were defeated in the 90s, without the involvement of the Ugandans.

                repondre message

  • 26 May 02:30, by Mayendit

    There is no need to died in the presidency office while, you have a people who are qualified for jobs. Also you never know what time you will be gone because some of you are in ages of 70 years Old therefore, you must let chance to other educated people to serve and relax in your home before your day arrives. President Kiir Mayardit must find someone to hand over presidency and don’t wait until?.

    repondre message

  • 26 May 04:25, by Mayendit

    Doe Joe.
    I appreciate your highly esteemed and for your kindness respond.
    Thank you

    repondre message

  • 26 May 10:43, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    No smoke without Fire

    repondre message

Comment on this article



