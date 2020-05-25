African Union chairman calls to remove sanctions on Sudan, Zimbabwe

May 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Chairperson of the African Union Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa called for the unconditional removal of sanctions on Sudan.

Cyril Ramaphosa (File photo Reuters)

Ramasphosa made his call in a statement delivered on the occasion of Africa Day on Monday.

He said that the coronavirus pandemic "has exposed the deep inequalities that continue to exist on our continent and across the world".

He further called for a comprehensive economic stimulus package for Africa including debt relief, stressing it was crucial for economic recovery.

"As we deal with the impact of this pandemic repeat our call for the unconditional lifting of sanctions that have been imposed on Zimbabwe and Sudan".

The African Union, European Union and Arab League and other regional and international organizations have called on Washington to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Sudan’s case has become emblematic, particularly after the ouster of the al-Bashir regime in April 2019.

However, U.S. officials say the poor country has to pay billions for the victims of terror attacks committed by Osama bin Laden before to delist it from a blacklist of countries supporting terrorism.

For Zimbabwe, the EU and the United States imposed financial and travel bans on Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU-PF and top military figures for alleged human rights abuses and electoral fraud.

Officials in Harare say the U.S. sanctions have been the most devastating because they bar U.S. officials at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank from voting for debt relief or lending for the southern African country.

(ST)