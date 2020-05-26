Sudan’s peace mediation recognizes two SRF factions: SLM-Minnawi



May 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Minni Arko Minnawi the leader of Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM), announced on Tuesday that the South Sudanese mediation now recognizes the two factions of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF).

The SLM-MM which broke away from the SRF says they constitute a splinter faction of the alliance, but the SRF rejects the claim and met the mediator last week to say that the SLM-Minni Minnawi has no relation with the alliance, from now onwards.

The SRF mainstream says, no other faction followed Minnawi, so the SLM-MM cannot constitute alone as a faction of the alliance.

The mediator "praised the role of the SLM-MM in the peace process and officially recognized the two factions of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front," said Minnawi in a statement released on Tuesday.

In a letter to the mediation on May 22 seen by Sudan Tribune, Minnawi expressed his refusal of a previous statement by the Chief Mediator Tut Gatluak declaring there is one SRF led by Hadi Idris. Also, he demanded that his movement be recognized as a faction of the Revolutionary Front.

"If you see that we do not represent the Revolutionary Front - Sudan Liberation Army/ Movement, we hope that you send us a letter confirming (this matter) or to meet us at an official meeting within 3 days from the date of this letter. Accordingly, we will decide to continue to participate in the sessions (of the talks) or not," said Minnawi.

The SLM-MM says they are a founding member of the SRF and committed to its objectives including achieving peace in Sudan.

In his written response to Minnawi seen by Sudan Tribune, Gatluak says that he does not interfere in the differences between the SRF groups and that his role is limited to the peace process.

"After the official defection of the Sudan Liberation Movement/Revolutionary Front from Sudanese Revolutionary Front, the mediation committee is keen on cooperation and coordination in achieving the peace process in Sudan," wrote the South Sudanese chief mediator.

Gatluak further praised the SLM-MM’s role in the peace process, appealing to "the Sudan Liberation Movement/Revolutionary Front" to continue the same effective role in the negotiation process to complete the national issues and the remaining issues on the Darfur track.

It is worth mentioning that the parties involved in the peace process announced earlier this month that they would sign the initial peace agreement on June 20.

