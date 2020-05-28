 
 
 
Thursday 28 May 2020

UNAMID reports two coronavirus cases on its flight to Nairobi

28 May 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Darfur hybrid peacekeeping mission (UNAMID) said two passengers on its special flight to Kenya have been tested positive for coronavirus after their arrival in Nairobi from El-Fahser.

A UNAMID peacekeeper from from Burkina Fasso and based in Forobaranga, West Darfur, checks a map during a patrol to Tamar village. (Photo UNAMID/Albert González Farran)"The African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) regrets to announce that two passengers aboard its special flight from the Mission’s logistics hub in El Fasher to Nairobi on 27 May 2020 turned out positive results for coronavirus," said the mission in a statement on Thursday.

The two patients are a UNAMID staff and an employee of an NGO operating in partnership with UN agencies none of them had obvious symptoms of coronavirus during the pre-departure screening, according to the statement.

El-Fasher is one of the most infected towns in Darfur.

Last week the mission announced that seven cases of suspected coronavirus were detected among its personnel operating at its logistics base in El-Fasher.

UNAMID said is working closely with the Kenyan authorities to ensure that the affected staff member receives necessary medical care available.

The other passengers who came on the special flight are quarantined and under medical observation in accordance with Kenya’s COVID-19 protocols.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

