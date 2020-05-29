 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 29 May 2020

SPLM-N al-Hilu says its delegation is present in Juba despite talks deadlock

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu reiterated its commitment to negotiate a peace agreement and asserted that its negotiating delegation did not withdraw from the venue of the peace talks in Juba.

SPLM-N al-Hilu SG Amar Deldoom speaks to Hamza Farouq of the SCoP (unseen) in an interview recorded in the Nuba Mountains in October 2017 (ST photo)The negotiations between the government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu are stalled as the two delegations failed to agree on a declaration of principles.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu demands to include the talks its demand for a secular state and the right to self-determination. The government rejected this demand saying the peace talks aim to end the war but these demands can only be discussed at the constitutional conference.

The armed group dismissed false reports about reports claiming that its delegation withdrew from Juba.

"These are baseless allegations, SPLM-N delegation continued to be present in Juba at their residence since October 2019 up until today.," said Amar Amoun, SPLM-N al-Hilu Chief Negotiator in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

He added that they filed their position paper on the state and religion on 26 February but until now they awaiting a response from the government delegation.

"It’s the interim government to blame for this stalemate - not SPLM-N," he stressed.

Last December, a member of the Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Alliance, Siddig Youssef, who is also a leading communist figure told "Sudan Tribune" that the political programme of the ruling coalition is based on the citizenship.

"What al-Hilu presented is fully compatible with the Constitutional Document," said Youssef before to add "So there is no disagreement about the matter".

Also, last week the Sudanese Congress Party voiced its support to the position of the SPLM-N al-Hilu.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 May 21:19, by Mayendit

    Brothers from Nubia mountains, Blue Nile and all Darfurians people, every time when negotiating anything related to peace agreement please thinks about the Southern Sudan peace agreement in 1972. We have achieved our independence because of that mistake when the Old regime led by Jaar al Nimiriy deceived us and same thing could happen to you guys. Be careful and knowing their intentions.

    repondre message

  • 29 May 21:32, by Mayendit

    All armies groups make sure your demands have been accepted in the papers and prepared to call IGAD, AU and others international community to be witnesses if the peace agreement is about to be signed. It’s important to remember this because if the Khartoum government violates what they have signed then,they are going to be held accountable for that. We South Sudanese wants you to have rights.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


On ’delegation’ and ’succession’ of powers in S. Sudan Presidency: 2020-05-27 23:50:58 By James Okuk As Covid-19 has exposed unexpected gossips and propaganda on power in the Presidency, it is important to clarify technically the key matters of peace so as to avoid dangerous (...)

South Sudan’s Akot Lual: Why I am a Solution in Greater Pibor 2020-05-27 23:44:26 By Akot Lual I have been accused and attacked by feuding groups from Jonglei who are fighting their own dirty little battles, but they want to drag me on their battles, using me as a scapegoat. (...)

When armed groups obstruct peace in Sudan 2020-05-23 22:53:24 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman It is regrettable that some Armed struggle movement factions stand as a stumbling block against the path to the peace process for Sudan. Having said that, one will start (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.