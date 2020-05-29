 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 30 May 2020

UN Security Council renew South Sudan’s arms embargo and targeted sanctions

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 30, 2020 (JUBA) - The Security Council renewed for one year the arms embargo and targeted sanctions imposed on South Sudanese officials. Also, the meeting extended the panel of experts overseeing theses measures.

A United Nations Security Council briefing on sexual violence in South Sudan on 22 October 2014 (Photo: UN)The resolution was adopted in a videoconference meeting held on Friday by the majority of 12 of 15 members. China, Russia, South Africa decided to abstain.

The arms embargo will last until 31 May 2021 and until 1 July 2021 for the panel.

The Council decided to review the arms embargo in light of the progress made in implementing the 2018 revitalized peace agreement, as well as adherence to the cessation of hostilities agreement, protection of civilians and humanitarian access.

A midterm review of the arms embargo will be carried out no later than 15 December 2020.

For the targeted travel and financial sanctions on senior government officials, a review will be made no later than 15 December in light of the progress in the implementation of the provisions of the peace pact related to human rights violations and abuses.

In a statement released after the vote, Amnesty International welcomed the renewal of the arms embargo saying it is crucial to curtailing the flow of weapons that have been used to commit war crimes, human rights violations and abuses.

“We also welcome the benchmarks that the Council has put in place against which it will review the arms embargo in December this year, including implementation of all provisions of the peace agreement signed by parties to the conflict in South Sudan in 2018, said Deprose Muchena Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa.

These provisions include the establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan, reform of the country’s security and justice sectors, and protection of human rights at all times.

The resolution of the Security Council expressed its "deep concern" over continued fighting in South Sudan between the government and the holdout groups which are clear violations of the revitalized peace agreement and the cessation of hostilities agreement.

The 15 member body further urged South Sudan’s leaders to finalize the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 31 May 01:24, by Mayendit

    I think the UN Security council has violated the sovereignty of South Sudan nation, because every country has passed through some difficult such as civil war and mismanagement of the country resources therefore, the Idea of sanctioned the young nation was unwise by the UN Security council. It is unbelievable that, the new nation was sanction not to buy things which is part of defense.

    repondre message

  • 31 May 01:35, by Mayendit

    Who have not read the world’s history?. Among those members of the United Nations, each and every country has a history for civil war or war between nation and another nation but later they acknowledged it was not good as a human being, we learned through our mistakes and the people will correct what they have been going through and I think South Sudan will come to do things right.

    repondre message

  • 31 May 01:46, by Mayendit

    I do not the UN security council concepts that, the arms embargo sanction is helping South Sudanese people this is absolutely wrong Idea. Right now I’m speaking, the civilians are killing each others because of lands, raiding animals and grazing while, the political conflict has slowed down. It will take time to stop fighting or killing in South Sudan because the vast majority are not educated.

    repondre message

    • 31 May 02:00, by Mayendit

      I mean I do not buy the United nations concepts.

      repondre message

  • 31 May 01:58, by Mayendit

    I would like the UN security council to thinks again, our country is like a child that was born and cannot afford to feed himself or herself but needs help from mother and father. I had never ever seen a new nation on earth to be sanctioned immediately after gaining her independence from oppression government. 3.5 million people dies in 21st years civil war in Sudan but the United nations did not

    repondre message

    • 31 May 03:00, by Games

      These sanctions should extend for another 3 years, therefore the white army can have enough time to claims back their stolen lands, assets and properties by Dinka militias

      repondre message

      • 31 May 03:40, by Khent

        Games

        I am truly amused by you people. You Nuer are completely obsessed with the Dinka and put all your energy and efforts into maligning them; this obsession set the tragic ground work for your many years of slavery -> serving Khartoum. I genuinely don’t like speaking ill of Ram Mi Ran because I love your society and culture - except for that Ngundeng nonsense...

        repondre message

        • 31 May 04:04, by Khent

          ..I’ve read up extensively on your people and there is no doubt that your ancestors were great and that their social organisation, ethos and culture was head and shoulders above the Dinka. You were the superior society, culture and tribe — Ram Mi Ran. Your generals surrendered all of that when they surrendered to the Arabs in the 80s and 90s.

          repondre message

          • 31 May 04:21, by Khent

            I really loved reading up on the nature of your society’s organisation and the pride and unity your tribe exhibited — especially during the colonial period. The Nuer were able to expand militarily (through perennial raids) but their culture also attracted outsiders; unlike the Dinka, the Nuer had the progressive belief that one could become a Nuer and this worked tremendously to their benefit...

            repondre message

            • 31 May 04:37, by Khent

              ..It’s not in your interest to call for the resumption of hostilities. Stop and think before you act, because you’re courting disaster; the Nuer are far too impulsive and this has not helped you in anyway over the years. I ultimately prefer ’Kac-lora’ to ’kon koch’, but you will gain nothing from resuming hostilities.

              repondre message

  • 31 May 02:49, by Mayendit

    The UN security council is undermined the sovereignty nation of South Sudan otherwise, the arms embargo would have not imposed on young nation not to acquire the weapons for defending its. Yes, the corruptions people should be sanctioned there is no question about that but the fact the matter is, the arms embargo sanction was wrong for example, if our country invaded by one of our enemies then how

    repondre message

  • 31 May 03:06, by Games

    UN is not stupid to lift this sanctions. Salva Kiir haa done terrible things on Nuer and Equatoria civilians, by purposely displacing them from their lands and tried hardly to give their lands to his owns tribe.

    repondre message

    • 31 May 03:11, by Games

      This current killing among civilians across the country is also Salva Kiir work to try to destroy the peace by arming some small tribes to provoke the largest groups. Like just what happens recently in Jonglei State. Where tiny tribe of Murle were armed to teeth and went to killed Lou Nuer civilians

      repondre message

      • 31 May 03:18, by Games

        Salva Kiir was also just shown lack of reasonable, when he obviously condemned Bull-Nuer for attacking Dinka, while saying nothing when Murle Youth killed unarmed civilians Nuer. Salva Kiir is fakes president.

        repondre message

        • 31 May 05:10, by Khent

          Games

          Salva Kiir is an accidental ’leader’ and has comprehensively proven himself to be unfit for the position. He should have condemned both incidents. This general level of insecurity and chaos could have been arrested in 2005; the epicenter of the insecurity has been Lakes State, Jonglei and parts of Warrap - in that order; all the necessary solutions require money...

          repondre message

          • 31 May 05:21, by Khent

            ..Money that the mis-leaders in Juba would much rather spend on overseas mansions, luxury cars and external bank accounts. I’ve already provided my take on what I think are the solutions, so I’ll essentially just be restating my comments. The people of Lakes State should not have their own police force, as they’ve proven themselves to be partial -> part of the problem...

            repondre message

            • 31 May 05:25, by Khent

              The sections of the Lakes area should come under Federal jurisdiction until this ends; a Federal police cordon sanitaire should be established between all warring sections; a series of checkpoints should be strategically placed all over the Lakes areas and drones should cover the sky; you could launch miniature drones from helicopter pylons and arm them with rubber bullets...

              repondre message

              • 31 May 05:26, by Khent

                ..in order to reduce unintended casualties and to ensure due process when these savage cattle rustlers have their day in court; this is infinitely better than elevating them to something akin to martyrdom. Education will also be key to ending this madness.

                repondre message

                • 31 May 05:52, by Khent

                  ..All of this applies to Jonglei, Warrap and Unity State, but this only addresses the security aspect of what will ultimately require a multi-pronged strategy. The Murle have apparently been rendered infertile due to some STD and this very well could be the basis for their practice of child theft; a proper government could have resolved this by investing into medical facilities.

                  repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s legitimate request for UN assistance: the opponents and their interior motives (1-3) 2020-05-30 22:57:09 By: Trayo A. Ali Political bodies opposing the proposed UN support mission to Sudan are the Popular Congress Party (NCP), Law and Development Party (led by the well-known supporter of ISIS Dr (...)

On ’delegation’ and ’succession’ of powers in S. Sudan Presidency: 2020-05-27 23:50:58 By James Okuk As Covid-19 has exposed unexpected gossips and propaganda on power in the Presidency, it is important to clarify technically the key matters of peace so as to avoid dangerous (...)

South Sudan’s Akot Lual: Why I am a Solution in Greater Pibor 2020-05-27 23:44:26 By Akot Lual I have been accused and attacked by feuding groups from Jonglei who are fighting their own dirty little battles, but they want to drag me on their battles, using me as a scapegoat. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.