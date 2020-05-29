UN Security Council renew South Sudan’s arms embargo and targeted sanctions

May 30, 2020 (JUBA) - The Security Council renewed for one year the arms embargo and targeted sanctions imposed on South Sudanese officials. Also, the meeting extended the panel of experts overseeing theses measures.

The resolution was adopted in a videoconference meeting held on Friday by the majority of 12 of 15 members. China, Russia, South Africa decided to abstain.

The arms embargo will last until 31 May 2021 and until 1 July 2021 for the panel.

The Council decided to review the arms embargo in light of the progress made in implementing the 2018 revitalized peace agreement, as well as adherence to the cessation of hostilities agreement, protection of civilians and humanitarian access.

A midterm review of the arms embargo will be carried out no later than 15 December 2020.

For the targeted travel and financial sanctions on senior government officials, a review will be made no later than 15 December in light of the progress in the implementation of the provisions of the peace pact related to human rights violations and abuses.

In a statement released after the vote, Amnesty International welcomed the renewal of the arms embargo saying it is crucial to curtailing the flow of weapons that have been used to commit war crimes, human rights violations and abuses.

“We also welcome the benchmarks that the Council has put in place against which it will review the arms embargo in December this year, including implementation of all provisions of the peace agreement signed by parties to the conflict in South Sudan in 2018, said Deprose Muchena Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa.

These provisions include the establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan, reform of the country’s security and justice sectors, and protection of human rights at all times.

The resolution of the Security Council expressed its "deep concern" over continued fighting in South Sudan between the government and the holdout groups which are clear violations of the revitalized peace agreement and the cessation of hostilities agreement.

The 15 member body further urged South Sudan’s leaders to finalize the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity.

(ST)