Sudan reports 279 new coronavirus cases

May 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health reported 279 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total in the East African nation to 4800.

Sudanese health authorities said the 279 were recorded on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 May.

The two-day bulletin reported 29 more coronavirus deaths taking the total to 262. Sudan has the highest COVID-19 death toll in East Africa.

According to the health authorities, 197 new cases were recorded in Khartoum State, 34 in Gezira State, 12 in Gedaref State, 10 in Sennar State, one in South Darfur State, three in Kassala State, one in West Darfur State, 10 in White Nile State, Nine in North Darfur State, one in West Kordofan State, and one in Central Darfur State.

As for the deaths, Khartoum State recoded 20 deaths, Gezira State seven, Sennar State one, and Central Darfur state one.

(ST)

