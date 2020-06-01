 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 1 June 2020

Eritrean rights group accuses Asmara of systematic repression amid COVID-19

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 1, 2020 (ADDIS ABABA) – An exiled Eritrean rights group, the Red Sea Afar Human Rights organization (RSAHRO) accused the Eritrean government of systematically starving the Afar minority “under the pretext of protecting the population from COVID-19.

Afar soldiers escort expedition into the desert, Ethiopia, February 2005 (Getty)Last April, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wanted that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could be used by some government as an excuse to enforce repressive measures for reasons unrelated to the respiratory disease, stressing that the health crisis risks becoming a human rights crisis.

“In all we do, let’s never forget: The threat is the virus, not people,” Guterres said.

In a statement it sent to Sudan Tribune Monday, RSAHRO said that Asmara is using COVID-19 pandemic as a cover to further intensifying an “ethnic cleansing” strategy against targeted groups of people particularly the Afar people.

As a result, the lives of thousands of people in the Red Sea Afar region are under imminent threat, stressed the group.

The rights group appealed on Eritrean human rights and humanitarian organizations, neighbouring countries such as Ethiopia, Djibouti, and regional and international organizations to provide the needed humanitarian support and to put pressures on Asmara to end this blockade.

The group claimed that the ruling regime suppresses the residents of Afar region through strict implementation of measures aiming at isolating citizens and forced displacement in line with a plan to empty the region from its people to achieve a demographic change.

The group said the regime has closed all the borders (Land and sea) as the residents are trapped under a "suffocating siege" depriving them of their most basic rights and necessities.

The rights group listed some 10 human rights violations monitored by RSAHRO in the last two months including the arrest of dozens of fishermen by Eritrean naval forces and confiscation of their boats in Buri peninsula.

The Eritrean government has also closed all seaports and Marine resource offices in Dahlak, Ga’lalo, Engel, Tio, Eddi, Barasouli, Assab, Rehayta and other coastal areas throughout the region, putting residents and citizens of the region under the threat of starvation, according to the group.

Moreover, those who live in remote areas (Pastoralists) are living in tragic living conditions and lack any assistance.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam: A last chance for diplomacy 2020-06-01 18:14:13 Is the GERD turning from an opportunity for cooperation into a cause for antagonism? by Yaseen Mohmad Abdalla The dispute between Egypt and Sudan on the one side, and Ethiopia on the other, (...)

Smear campaign against head of national security 2020-05-31 18:05:31 By Machar Mayuen This statement serves to condemn all the smears campaigns labelled against the Director-General of National Security Service (NSS) General Akol Koor Kuc by anti-peace elements (...)

Sudan’s legitimate request for UN assistance: the opponents and their interior motives (1-3) 2020-05-30 22:57:09 By: Trayo A. Ali Political bodies opposing the proposed UN support mission to Sudan are the Popular Congress Party (NCP), Law and Development Party (led by the well-known supporter of ISIS Dr (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.