Women group calls for support to street food vendors in Khartoum state



June 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A women’s group for street food vendors, the multipurpose Women Cooperative Union, called on the Sudanese transitional government to provide the needed support for its members to face the negative impact of the coronavirus crisis.

As a result of the social distancing measures implemented by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19, street food and beverage vendors mainly women lost many of their clients but also they have to stay home to not encourage people to break the lockdown.

The Union leadership discussed the ways to support the 15,000 vendors in Khartoum State affected by the crisis during a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Higher Committee of Health Emergencies on 15 March 2020.

"The meeting recommended support for this (informal) sector via the multipurpose Women Cooperative Union," said the group in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

However, over two months after the meeting and some 50 days after the handover of a list including the details of more than 12,000 women nothing have been done to support these women.

"Moreover, they have not reached out to the Union to notify us about any developments related to this issue, even while the Union has been attempting to contact the relevant bodies," said the group.

The statement added that the lack of concern by the government raised a "sense of resentment and anger" among the affected working women who are almost the only sources of family’s income.

The group went to say that the affected working women further directed their anger at the Union’s leadership and as some accuse them of being responsible for this difficult situation.

"We now demand that the transitional government and High Committee of Health Emergencies secure our rights in life and safety and fulfil their obligations toward the informal-sector working women and their communities in the peripheries of Khartoum State,". urged the Union.

The Sudanese government on Monday extended the lockdown in Khartoum state until the 18th of June as the ministry of health reported 113 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

