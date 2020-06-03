 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 3 June 2020

SPLA-IO kills 15 South Sudanese in Central Equatoria, says NAS

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNMISS military convoy escorting ceasefire monitors in Kajo-Keji on 16 January 2018 (UNMISS photo)
June 3, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLA-IO killed 15 civilians in Central Equatoria State three days ago, claimed the National Salvation Front (NAS) in a statement on Wednesday.

"On 31st May 2020, the SPLA-IO force under the joint command of Maj. Gen. John Mabiah and Maj. Gen. Moses Lokujo have carried out summary execution of fifteen (15) innocent civilians in the villages of Loguni, Panyume Payam, Morobo County in Central Equatoria State," reads a statement released by NAS spokesman.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Suba Samuel Manase referred to the "mysterious disappearance" of the three SPLA-IO commanders In Kajo-Kiji adding that the troops of the First Vice-President Riek Machar continued attack on civilians

"On 29th May 2020, a combined force of SSPDF and SPLA-IO followed the civilians who escaped to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for safety. They attacked and tortured the civilians in addition to looting their properties," he said.

Last May, the SPLA-IO accused NAS of abducting eight of its military officials including three senior officers at Kansuk in Kajo Keji County on 10 May.

NAS rejected the accusation and described it as a cover-up for internal divisions and "power rivalry" within the SPLA-IO alluding that they had been killed by another general from the area.

On 29 May, the UN Security Council renewed targeted sanctions on South Sudanese official and arms embargo.

The resolution further Expressed "deep concern" at continued fighting in South Sudan and condemned violations of the Revitalised Agreement and the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access (ACOH).

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 June 22:12, by The Rhino

    Both Dinka SSPDF and Nuer SPLA-IO are fucking occupiers,looters,thieves and murderers,nothing else!They must be dealt with accordingly.Just look at their stinking regions in Bahr El Gazal or Upper Nile,you’ll only see anarchy,chaos,revenge killings, savagery and starvation,disgusting!NAS warriors must keep defending themselves with full force and send all vagrants to hell, full stop!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The untold crisis of health system in South Sudan 2020-06-03 06:49:09 by Dr Jok Gang The South Sudanese war began in 1955 at the time when people of the region began to feel a lack of representation in the government and therefore the absence of the crucial (...)

Ethiopia GERD: Let us work for sustainable solution 2020-06-03 06:33:18 by Dejen Yemane Messele The recently published opinion piece on the Sudan Tribune in the title ‘Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam: A last chance for Diplomacy’ triggers me to write this piece as a reply. (...)

Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam: A last chance for diplomacy 2020-06-01 18:14:13 Is the GERD turning from an opportunity for cooperation into a cause for antagonism? by Yaseen Mohmad Abdalla And edited by Peter Riddell The dispute between Egypt and Sudan on the one side, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.