SPLA-IO kills 15 South Sudanese in Central Equatoria, says NAS



June 3, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLA-IO killed 15 civilians in Central Equatoria State three days ago, claimed the National Salvation Front (NAS) in a statement on Wednesday.

"On 31st May 2020, the SPLA-IO force under the joint command of Maj. Gen. John Mabiah and Maj. Gen. Moses Lokujo have carried out summary execution of fifteen (15) innocent civilians in the villages of Loguni, Panyume Payam, Morobo County in Central Equatoria State," reads a statement released by NAS spokesman.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Suba Samuel Manase referred to the "mysterious disappearance" of the three SPLA-IO commanders In Kajo-Kiji adding that the troops of the First Vice-President Riek Machar continued attack on civilians

"On 29th May 2020, a combined force of SSPDF and SPLA-IO followed the civilians who escaped to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for safety. They attacked and tortured the civilians in addition to looting their properties," he said.

Last May, the SPLA-IO accused NAS of abducting eight of its military officials including three senior officers at Kansuk in Kajo Keji County on 10 May.

NAS rejected the accusation and described it as a cover-up for internal divisions and "power rivalry" within the SPLA-IO alluding that they had been killed by another general from the area.

On 29 May, the UN Security Council renewed targeted sanctions on South Sudanese official and arms embargo.

The resolution further Expressed "deep concern" at continued fighting in South Sudan and condemned violations of the Revitalised Agreement and the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access (ACOH).

(ST)