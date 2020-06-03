Sudan’s PM pledges to hold accountable those responsible for killing of protesters

June 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok pledged to hold accountable the responsible for the bloody attack on the pro-democracy sit-in last year where over one hundred people were killed and hundreds injured or abused.

On Wednesday Sudanese marked the first commemoration of the brutal attack on the main site of protests outside the headquarters of the Sudanese army on 3 June.

Independent investigation reports by Sudanese and international groups point an accusing finger to the security forces particularly the Rapid Support Forces (SRF), the former National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) and the Popular Defence Forces militiamen of the former regime. But the official investigation committee still did not produce its findings.

"I assure all of you that achieving comprehensive justice and retribution for the lives of our heroic martyrs killed in the crime of breaking up the sit-in is an inevitable and irreversible step because it is essential to building justice, the rule of law, breaking the evil cycle of political violence in Sudan," Hamdok said in a TV speech on Wednesday.

He further pledged to conduct public trials of the accused after the completion of the report of the Independent Investigation Commission, stressing it crucial to ensure comprehensive justice and to make sustainable social peace in Sudan.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the healing and reconciliations processes in South Africa, Argentina and Brazil, adding that these steps begin only after exposing the full truth and holding the criminals accountable.

Heavy clouds of black smoke covered the streets of the Sudanese capital on Wednesday, as hundreds of demonstrators burned tires to express their anger over the government’s failure to hold those involved in the 3 June massacre.

The investigation committee has been regularly criticised for the delay but its chairman Nabil Adib resists the pressures and affirmed he needs more time before to release the findings of his committee.

For his part, the head of the SRF forces and deputy head of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti, repeated several times that his soldiers had been misled by the Islamists officers within the NISS who were detached to his troops.

Human Rights Watch urged the Sudanese government to release the finding of the investigation committee and to provide the public prosecution with the necessary resources to follow them up, including bringing charges against those responsible at the highest levels.

"One year on, victims of the bloody crackdown have heard many promises but are yet to see any form of accountability,” said Jehanne Henry, East Africa director at Human Rights Watch in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

"The investigating committee’s final report should be made public to ensure full transparency. And the attorney general’s office should prosecute those responsible, even if they are members of the ruling sovereign council," Henry further stressed.

The investigation committee is expected to deliver the report of its findings to the attorney general in the coming weeks.

