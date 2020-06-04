 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 4 June 2020

Sudan’s Sovereign Council seeks to ban vulnerable women’s support group

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Multipurpose Women's Cooperative Union leadership (SUNA Photo)
June 4, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Transitional Sovereignty Council prevented the head of the Multipurpose Women’s Cooperative Union, Awadiah Mahmoud Koko from speaking on behalf of the group after criticizing the government authorities for failing to provide pledged aid to women affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

On March 21, the Coronavirus Emergencies Committee and the Ministry of Social Welfare pledged assistance to food street women sellers under the umbrella of the Women’s Cooperative Union as they are part of vulnerable groups affected by the social distancing measures imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

However, the latter issued a statement last Monday in which the Union said that the authorities had not fulfilled their pledge stressing that much of its membership members were living in poor conditions.

"Aisha Musa summoned me on Tuesday and told me not to speak on behalf of the union because it was dissolved by the former regime dismantling committee."

For its part, Musa confirmed to the Sudan Tribune that she had an informal meeting with the President of the Multipurpose Women’s Cooperative Union, adding that the latter had asked for help.

However, she refused to speak about the matters discussed in the meeting, claiming that she had to consult with her aides.

The dismantling committee, in a letter issued on 18 March seen by Sudan Tribune, states that the Women Cooperative was not concerned with the decision to dissolve the unions established during the former regime.

Support from the Ministry of Social Development

Koko further said that the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour and Social Development, Mohamed al-Shabek, who attended the meeting with Musa, on Wednesday handed her group 250 cash vouchers, each of which was fed with an amount of 3 thousand Sudanese pounds, for distribution to women affected by the health embargo.

He pledged to hand over another 500 vouchers next Tuesday, feeding him for 3,000 pounds as well. These are social support cards implemented by the state.

The women’s union aims to support women affected by war and social conditions and also to facilitate the administrative procedures allowing them to work as food and beverage vendors, it also encompasses 13 cooperatives scattered in Khartoum state poor neighbourhoods.

SIHA dismayed

Hala al-Karib, Regional Director of the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) described what happened to the Women’s Cooperative as a "shock" considering it as a demonstration of the failure of the test of democracy and the apparent breakdown of the Sovereign Council.

Also, she accused other circles of seeking to control the Union and using it to serve their political agenda, noting that these components attempt to punish the women’s union after statements by its leaders denouncing the government’s failure to provide support to women affected by the health embargo.

"The union handed over to the government lists of 13,000 affected-women but they did not get any assistance for weeks, so they had to go out and talk publicly about the lack of support," stressed al-Karib.

SIHA regional director has further regretted the way the government dealt with this active female group, which "should have received all respect after their strong contribution to achieving (regime) change and resistance to the oppression of the former regime for many years".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


We neither Forget nor Forgive the 3 June 2019 Massacre 2020-06-04 06:41:26 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Today Wednesday, June 3rd 2020 comes as the great epic of redemption at the dawn of the third of June 2019, whose memory will remain immortal in the history book, (...)

The untold crisis of health system in South Sudan 2020-06-03 06:49:09 by Dr Jok Gang The South Sudanese war began in 1955 at the time when people of the region began to feel a lack of representation in the government and therefore the absence of the crucial (...)

Ethiopia GERD: Let us work for sustainable solution 2020-06-03 06:33:18 by Dejen Yemane Messele The recently published opinion piece on the Sudan Tribune in the title ‘Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam: A last chance for Diplomacy’ triggers me to write this piece as a reply. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.