Sudanese parties make significant progress in peace talks: mediator

June 4, 2020 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) - The Sudanese negotiating parties, the government and the Revolutionary Front (SRF) have achieved a "very significant progress" in the peace talks, said the South Sudanese mediation on Thursday.

Speaking to the press after a videoconference session of talks between the two parties from Juba, Dhieu Matouk told reporters that the two parties agreed on 25 of the 29 issues on the agenda of the talks.

"This is very significant progress and a healthy start," Matouk stressed.

On Thursday, the two parties are discussing national issues.

The peace talks which are approaching their deadline of 20 June are now focused on security arrangements, national and pending issues.

On 2 June, Sudan Liberation Movement of Minnawi refused to take part in a videoconference meeting to discuss the security arrangements, saying such matters cannot be discussed under social distancing measures and require direct talks.

The mediation is discussing with the two sides ways to hold direct talks to settle these issues within the remaining time frame.

SLM-MM, which is now no longer part of the SRF, participated on Thursday meeting together with the other groups.

Matouk stressed that the participation of all the group reflects the commitment of everyone to reach a comprehensive agreement.

He further expected to conclude discussions on national issues within the next three days and be able to reach a final peace agreement on June 20.

In Khartoum, Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi the official spokesman for the government negotiating delegation and member of the Sovereign Council confirmed that there were a "great consensus and a convergence of views" on the issues raised during the meeting.

"After completing the national issues and security arrangements, there will be a need to discuss the implementation matrix and to discuss the drafting and translation of the agreement," Eltaishi further said after the videoconference meeting.

"All issues related to the (regional) tracks have been discussed. We are now in the process of building a general agreement that addresses national issues throughout Sudan," he stressed.

The spokesman pointed out that the mediation has successfully addressed some problems within the Revolutionary Front and made practical and constructive proposals that led to the return of the armed struggle to the negotiating table to discuss national issues.

Regarding the SLM-MM refusal to discuss the security arrangements through the videoconference, Eltaishi said that the government and the mediation are discussing a solution to continue the discussion on security arrangements with all the partners.

Sudanese Alliance join the SRF

The Sudanese Alliance of Khamis Abakar took part of the meeting for the first time as part of the SRF delegation.

Abakar who was the former deputy leader of historical Sudan Liberation Movement from Darfur’s Massalit tribe. The government requested to include his group in the peace agreement and finally, the SRF accepted the proposal.

The SRF spokesman Osama Saeed last week said that the Sudanese alliance, led by Khamis Abkar, had formally joined the organization.

Earlier, the Revolutionary Front announced its intention to fill the seat vacated by the withdrawal of the SLM-MM from the umbrella.

