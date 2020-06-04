Hamdok says no red lines should set to achieve peace in Sudan

June 4, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said that no red lines should be set for reaching peace, whether it is a discussion of secularism, regional autonomy or self-determination.
- Abdallah Hamdok (Reuters photo)
The SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu demands that the issue of the relationship of religion to the state should be included in peace talks but the government delegation says this matter would be discussed at the constitutional conference with the participation of all the political forces.
"There should be no red lines for peace," he said, in a television interview broadcast Thursday evening. "Any issue, whether secularism, self-determination or self-government, should be discussed. If we address these issues with impartiality we can put an end to the suffering of our people, " he further stressed.
The Prime Minister went further to criticize the 5-track approach adopted by the government negotiating team with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front pointing out that this contributed to prolonging the negotiations for more than six months, the delay provided in the Constitutional Document.
Hamdok revealed that the cabinet approved the "Peace Engineering" project before the start of negotiations, adding that the project is based on addressing the root causes of the crisis through axes: social development, transitional justice and reconciliation, governance and administration, security arrangements and humanitarian assistance.
The Sovereignty Council which is tasked with the peace negotiations agreed with the Revolutionary Front in September 2019r that the negotiations would be based on five tracks: North, East and Central Sudan, besides Darfur and the Two Area (South Kordofan and Blue Nile state).
Hamdok said that the biggest challenge facing his government remains the resettlement of the displaced and refugees.
He expected that the new UN mission that the UN Security Council established on Thursday, would support transition issues, especially the return of the displaced and refugees to their areas of origin.
During the Darfur conflict between the Government forces including militiamen and rebel groups, which began in 2003, the UN estimated that around 2.7 million forced from their homes.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan’s legitimate request for UN assistance: the opponents their interior motives? (2-3) 2020-06-05 12:29:45 By: Trayo A. Ali To expose and preempt the plot these opposing forces to the UN are hatching, the tricks and tactics using, the ploys they are crafting and ulterior motives they harbour and the (...)
We neither Forget nor Forgive the 3 June 2019 Massacre 2020-06-04 06:41:26 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Today Wednesday, June 3rd 2020 comes as the great epic of redemption at the dawn of the third of June 2019, whose memory will remain immortal in the history book, (...)
The untold crisis of health system in South Sudan 2020-06-03 06:49:09 by Dr Jok Gang The South Sudanese war began in 1955 at the time when people of the region began to feel a lack of representation in the government and therefore the absence of the crucial (...)
MORE