 
 
 
Saturday 6 June 2020

S. Sudan’s deputy interior minister resigns to protest failure to implement peace

Mabior Garand of Mabior speaks in Juba on 21 March 2020 (ST)
June 6, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan deputy minister of interior Mabior Garang de Mabior has resigned from his position to protest the government’s failure to implement the security arrangement.

In a letter addressed to Machar on 3 June; Mabior wrote: "Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGONU)".

H further said he had declined to take part in the transitional government because he was suspicious of the intentions of the government of President Salva Kiir which insists on implementing the peace agreement without security arrangements.

However, he accepted to join the government under Machar’s pressure with the condition that "if we had not started implementing the Agreement after more than three months. I would resign," he reads his letter seen by Sudan Tribune.

The former deputy minister said that the security situation had deteriorated in the country due to the failure to implement the security arrangements which should have been implemented during the pre-transitional period.

Nonetheless, Mabior was keen to reiterate his commitment to the SPLM-IO and its leadership and expressed readiness to serve any other assignment by the party "promotes the welfare and prosperity of our civil population".

"I shall remain a member of our peoples’ struggle until we achieve our objective of bringing about a fundamental change in our country," he stressed.

(ST)

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

