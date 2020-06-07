 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 7 June 2020

Sudan expresses reservations on UN resolutions about support mission, UNAMID

National Security Council meets on 9 March 2020 after assassination attempt on PM Hamdok (SC photo)June 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government Sunday expressed reservations on some provisions of the United Nations resolutions about the extension of UNAMID mandate and the establishment of a new mission.

On Thursday 3 June, the UN Security Council adopted two resolutions one establishing the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) to support the Sudanese government efforts to achieve peace and democratic transition, while the second extended UNAMID mission until the end of December.

The Sudanese government position was announced in a statement released after a regular meeting of the National Security and Defence Council where the two resolutions were discussed.

The Council said that these decisions will contribute to supporting the stability of the transitional period and the return of Sudan to the international community.

"The Council expressed some reservations and the need for the United Nations Mission to abide by the mandate commensurate with the request of the Government of Sudan to ensure its sovereignty over its territory," further said the statement.

The government also said it would continue to work with the United Nations, UN Security Council, the African Union, and the international community to find solutions that are consistent with what was stated in Sudan’s request letter for the required technical support and preserve the country’s security and sovereignty.

The statement did not elaborate on the details of these reservations.

It is worth mentioning that the UNITAMS has been established in response to the request of the Government of Sudan to the UN Secretary-General last January and a second letter on 27 February 2020 including the details of the requested support to achieve peace and democratic transition.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

