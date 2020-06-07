Sudanese government, armed groups discuss reforms of national institutions

June 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Parties to the Juba process for peace in Sudan agreed on a number of national institutions and reforms that should be conducted during the transitional period to address a number of grievances made by the armed groups.

On Monday Sudanese government and the armed groups held their third teleconference meeting about the national issues as they are expected to sign an initial peace agreement on 20 June.

In a statement released on Monday in Khartoum after a three-hour meeting with the armed groups in Juba, the government senior negotiator spokesperson of its delegation Mohamed al-Hassan Eltaisih said they discussed a number of reforms and measures.

He said they discussed reforms to ensure the independence of the justice system and a national census including displaced persons and refugees to ensure their participation in the general elections after the transitional period.

Also, the parties agreed to establish a religious freedom commission that had been already discussed in the track with the SPLM-N Agar, and a nomads and herders commission.

The meeting also discussed the donors’ conference and the development projects that will be funded by the international community in support of the war-affected regions.

" It was agreed on the frameworks linking the donor conference and the support to the peace process at the same time," he added.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed the combating racism and discrimination on the basis of race or gender, as well as general amnesty for rebel groups and their leaders.

Following the rift between the members of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the withdrawal of SLM-Minni Minnawi from the rebel umbrella, the Sudanese officials used to speak about the "parties participating in the negotiations".

The government in Khartoum and the mediation in Juba say they want to preserve the negotiations process from the ongoing rift between the SRF groups.

On May 17, the mediation said that the transitional government and the Revolutionary Front would initial the peace agreement on 20 June.

According to the time frame announced at the time, from 5 to 11 June the two sides had to discuss the agreement matrix

Eltaishi said a meeting will be held on Monday to discuss social justice and the implementation matrix.

