UN won't confirm or deny arrest of Sudanese ICC suspect in CAR

Ali Kushayb

May 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) has refused to confirm or deny reports that it nabbed one of the Sudanese suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

MINUSCA spokesman Vladimir Monteiro told Sudan Tribune they arrested a group of people last week but would not provide any further details.

Ali Kushayb is one of the notorious Janjaweed militia leaders that wreaked havoc during the Darfur war between the central government and insurgents.

Kushayb is charged with war crimes against civilians in Darfur during 2003 and 2004. He is accused of ordering killings, rapes and looting. An ICC arrest warrant was issued for him in 2007.

He has reportedly fled to CAR earlier this year along with armed tribesmen.

(ST)

