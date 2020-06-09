First Sudanese government suspect to face ICC judges for Darfur crimes

June 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed on Tuesday that one of the first Darfur war crimes suspects was in their custody after days of intense rumors.
- Ali Kushayb
The ICC revealed that Ali Kushayb who is described as one of the leaders of the notorious Janjaweed militias, which operated in Darfur, surrendered voluntarily in the Central African Republic (CAR).
"ICC Registrar Mr Peter Lewis thanked the Minister of Justice Flavien M’Bata and the authorities of the Central African Republic, the French Republic, the Republic of Chad, as well as the leaders of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the authorities of the host State, the Netherlands, for their support to the Court and cooperation in the arrest, surrender and transfer of Mr. Kushayb to the Court".
Kushayb is charged with 22 counts of crimes against humanity and 28 counts of war crimes during the government’s Darfur counterinsurgency campaign in 2003-2004.
The arrest warrant against him was issued in 2007.
There was no reaction from the Sudanese government which has former president Omer Hassan al-Bashir, Ahmed HariubA
The US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) welcomed Kushayb’s arrest.
“Today is a landmark day for justice for victims of atrocities committed across Darfur and their families,” said Elise Keppler, associate director of the group’s International Justice Program.
“The world watched in horror as Sudan’s government carried out brutal attacks on Darfur civilians, killing, raping, burning and looting villages, starting in 2003. But after 13 years, justice has finally caught up with one major fugitive of the crimes.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan’s legitimate request for UN assistance: the opponents their interior motives? (2-3) 2020-06-05 12:29:45 By: Trayo A. Ali To expose and preempt the plot these opposing forces to the UN are hatching, the tricks and tactics using, the ploys they are crafting and ulterior motives they harbour and the (...)
We neither Forget nor Forgive the 3 June 2019 Massacre 2020-06-04 06:41:26 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Today Wednesday, June 3rd 2020 comes as the great epic of redemption at the dawn of the third of June 2019, whose memory will remain immortal in the history book, (...)
The untold crisis of health system in South Sudan 2020-06-03 06:49:09 by Dr Jok Gang The South Sudanese war began in 1955 at the time when people of the region began to feel a lack of representation in the government and therefore the absence of the crucial (...)
MORE