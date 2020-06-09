WFP delivers aid to South Sudan through Kenya

 
 
 
June 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The World Food Programme (WFP), for the first time since 2018, has been able to send a humanitarian convoy from Kenya directly into South Sudan through the Nadapal border crossing.

The reopening of this route cuts travel times in half and will speed up the delivery of aid to hard-hit areas of South Sudan before most roads close during the rainy season.

The nine-truck convoy carried some 280 metric tons of food which are enough to feed 20,000 people for a month.

WFP had delivered millions of tons of cargo through the route before deliveries were discontinued because of poor road conditions, as well as insecurity.

"We need to keep both humanitarian and commercial cargo flowing if we are to stand a chance to reduce the threat posed by a deadly combination of hunger and COVID-19," said the WFP.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

