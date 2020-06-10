 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 10 June 2020

South Sudan’s cantonment sites and training centres are on the verge of collapse: CTSAMVM

South Sudan's CTSAMVM Technical Committee meets in Khartoum on 7 Nov 2018 (CTSAVM photo)
June 10, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s cantonment sites and training centres are on the verge of collapse due to lack of support and means, said the head of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism on Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Teshome Gemechu Aderie made his remarks at the two-day meeting of the CTSAMVM Technical Committee in Juba on Tuesday and Wednesday 9-10 June.

Addressing the opening session on Tuesday, Aderie said the main focus of his mechanism was to monitor and verify the cantonment sites and barracks as well as training centres across the country.

Most cantonment sites are near collapse because of the lack of logistical support, he said.

There is also a critical lack of logistic support to the Training Centers and other concerns such as the lack of training syllabi at the centres and lack of clear directives on dates of graduation and funding, he added.

The pre-transitional period had been extended twice to allow the implementation of the security arrangements which should lead to the formation of one army through the cantonment sites and training. However, the lack of funds pushed the parties to form the transitional national unity government without this crucial step.

Now, the parties continue to face the same problems and in addition, they are distracted by their difference over the power-sharing at the level of the state governors and the COVID-19 crisis.

"This is of great concern for the unification of forces," however said the head of the CTSAMVM.

The co-existence of separate armies and the lack of funds may encourage some dissatisfied commanders to rebel and may push some others to use these troops in the intercommunal fighting, agree observers in Juba.

However, as it was recalled in the different UN reports, the most important that the ceasefire continues to hold despite the sporadic clashes as it was the case between the SSPDF and SPLM/A-IO in the Maiwut/Jekau area last April and the limited attacks between them and the holdout NAS mainly in Central Equatoria.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 June 04:04, by Mayendit

    The people who have been authorized to monitoring the contonment sites are benefit from South Sudan’s conflict. Kenyans should not be assigned or allowed to handle money for peace process because they are corrupt. The 16 million dollar was allocated to them yet, the unified forces still lacking even food for training Army. Fire Kenyan in charge.

    repondre message

  • 11 June 04:14, by Mayendit

    Kenya government officials are hoping that, the South Sudanese people to continue fighting each other so that they can gets paid by assuming they are the one who helped refugees from South Sudan as President Uhuru kenyatta claimed and took $45 million. Kenya government is hosting South Sudan holdout rebels groups and I don’t see why we let Kenyan people to monitoring our peace agreement when the

    repondre message

  • 11 June 04:23, by Mayendit

    I belief that, there will be no peaceful coexistence and there will be no any development if these two leaders are still in the lead. President Kiir Mayardit and his vice president Riek Machar Teny are the biggest problems in the country and I think South Sudan nation need another leader who can reach out united our people. The rules of law has to be set up. Business regulations are needed,foreign

    repondre message

  • 11 June 04:38, by Mayendit

    I have been advising President Salva Kiir Mayardit to find someone will sussceful him but he cannot take my best advice. You can not pushing the nation out of development. President has a right to choose the person which he or she think will do better than him. I am saying, the new will stop war but I think the president maybe will do things differently. Since we gained independence in 2011. The c

    repondre message

  • 11 June 04:50, by Mayendit

    Since we gained independence from Sudan in 2011,the country has been unlawfully governed which is indications of failure. South Sudan nation has no business regulations, the citizens are not educated on how they must lived peaceful each other. President Kiir Mayardit walks in the office from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm yet, nothing done to citizens and he is supposed to engaging talking to people so that,

    repondre message

Comment on this article



