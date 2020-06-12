SRF commander urges rebel leader to hand over killers of civilians in South Darfur camp

June 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Lt. Gen. Abdel-Rahim Hamdan Daglo, second commander of the Rapid Support Forces (SRF) called on Darfur holdout rebel leader to hand over the killers of two civilians inside Kalama camp.

Two people were killed and one injured by gunmen inside Kalama camp on Wednesday 10 June evening after losing their way. Also, a third person with them in the vehicle was gravely wounded.

Following the attack, UNAMID deployed police and military troops around the camp fearing revenge attack by the Arab tribes and families of the victims.

Also, the state authorities took similar measures to prevent possible escalation of violence in the area.

On Sunday, a Sudanese government delegation led by the Cabinet Affairs Minister Omer Monis travelled to Nyala to meet the families of the victims and to call for calm.

Monis pledged to hold accountable the perpetrators of the "hideous criminal incident in Kalma camp stressing that they will not escape punishment.

South Darfur Governor Major General Hashim Khaled Mahmoud said he discussed the incident with UNAMID officials and asked them to fulfil their mandate and protect civilians or to leave the matter to the state government.

For his part, the SRF deputy general commander Daglo called on the camp residents to reject violence and to hand over the culprits to the legal authorities warning against attempts by the international intelligence and infiltrators in Darfur to ignite discord in the region.

He vowed that, under the revolution government, any criminal or mercenary in the camps or any location would be arrested and held accountable through justice. He further promised to protect the Kalma and solve the case with wisdom and reason.

"If UNAMID did not arrest the perpetrators, the state would assume its role, " he further said before to call on Abdel Wahid al-Nur, the leader of a Sudan Liberation Movement faction to hand over the responsible for the incident

"Abdel Wahid and all the camp leaders have to hand over the perpetrators so that they can be held accountable," he further stressed.

Kalma camp is perceived as controlled by the supporters of the exiled rebel leader al-Nur who rejects to negotiate a political settlement for Darfur conflict.

Security forces had accused al-Nur supporters of bringing weapons to the camp in the past but the rebel group dismissed the accusations.

A local leader and representative of the families of the deceased demanded to arrest the perpetrators, adding that "some of whom were known". He further added that such attacks bring people back to the first square of war.

Abdallah Mustafa Abu Noba further pointing to the high rate of violence inside the camp saying that more than 100 people were killed and thousands of stolen livestock have been brought to camp and called on the government to assume its responsibility to address the situation adding that the UNAMID knows well about the spoilers.

Abbas al-Doma, a traditional leader and member of the native administration in South Darfur State said that they asked the UNAMID officials to arrest the perpetrators.

"They responded saying they got the names of the perpetrators, but they have no police force to arrest them," he added.

Jeremiah Mamabolo UNAMID head on 11 June issued a statement condemned the bloody incident and vowed to collaborate with the IDP leaders, native administration and Government authorities on protecting civilians and engage with them regarding this matter.

"UNAMID continues to monitor the situation and take measures in line with its responsibilities to protect civilians as mandated by the United Nations Security Council," said the hybrid mission.

Last December, an IDP killed a member of an Arab tribe outside El-Geneina, capital of West Darfur State, following what gunmen including SRF members attacked the camp and killed over 40 people.

The SLM-Transitional Council of Hadi Idris condemned the attack and called on the government to investigate the attack and to bring the perpetrators to justice. Also, they called to protect the civilians residing in the Kalma camp.

