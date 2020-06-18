Sudan- SRF peace deal to be inked in one week, Arman

June 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, deputy head of the SPLM-N Agar, said Thursday that the signing of the peace agreement between the government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) was postponed for a week.

In a statement posted on his page on Facebook, Arman dismissed reports alleging that the peace process had been postponed indefinitely.

"The delay of the signing (of the peace agreement) from June 20 may be for a week. We are confident that the (initial) signing is possible before the end of this month," he wrote.

Nimr Abdel-Rahman the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council (SLM-TC)’s Chief Negotiator told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday that the signing of the agreement would be postponed to another date.

Abdel Rahman pointed out that there are issues that are still pending particularly in the security arrangements chapter for Darfur and the Two Areas alike.

Aman who is also the SPLM-N chief negotiator said that a delegation from Khartoum will arrive in Juba to complete the security arrangements.

He pointed out that they handed their position on power-sharing issues to the government on Wednesday, and expected to discuss it on Friday.

South Sudan’s mediation did not issue any statement about the postponement of the signing ceremony scheduled on 20 June.

Mediation team reconstituted

On Thursday, President Salva Kiir issued a Republican Order reshuffling the mediation team which remains chaired by his national security adviser Tut Galtuak.

Among the newcomers, Kiir appointed as deputy chairman Nhial Deng Nhial, the newly appointed presidential affairs minister.

While the investment minister Dhieu Matouk is appointed as the secretary of the mediation, in addition to three other members including Malek Ruben Riak, a deputy minister, Manase Lomole Waya head of South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Committee, and Akol Koor Kuch, the director-general of internal security apparatus.

(ST)