SSOA to nominate state governor and minister soon

June 21, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) said consultations are taking place among its factions over the formation of state governments.

media official Stephen Lual Ngor (ST photo)Recently, President Kiir and his first deputy Riek Machar sealed a deal ending a three-month stalemate on the allocation of the 10 states in South Sudan.

Accordingly, the SSOA was given Jonglei State instead of the Upper Nile State.

Stephen Lual, a spokesman of the South Sudan Patriotic Movement, one of SSOA factions, told Sudan Tribune that consultations are underway among the alliance leaders over the nomination of the governor.

"The final decision will be announced after a meeting that will be held with the Vice-President Hussein Abdelbagi," he further said.

Also, he pointed out that SSOA members discussed the appointment of the state ministers and agreed on the ratios.

Sources close to the alliance agreed that the Jonglei governor should be from the state.

(ST)

  • 22 June 07:28, by Midit Mitot

    Yes, the Governor must come from Jonglei sons and daughters who are members this (SSOA).

    • 22 June 11:19, by South South

      Midit Mitot,

      You just focus on IO business. Leave SSOA business to SSOA. When people need to share your ideas in anything in South Sudan, you will be informed, but for now, stay away from other organization businesses. Nuer killed thousand of people in Jnglei in 1991 and in 2013, but now you want to recommend to people of Jonglei something, no, you are not welcome.

  • 22 June 09:32, by Mike Mike

    I know what SS are looking for is only the position in the government to do away with national resources with no service delivery to the general public living at Grassroot level.What a shameful gvt that its concern is money and no any other thing that is at its mind to do to the people.I really got scared to be a citizen of this Country. No strategic plans and looting of the resources are rampant.

