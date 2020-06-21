SSOA to nominate state governor and minister soon

June 21, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) said consultations are taking place among its factions over the formation of state governments.
Recently, President Kiir and his first deputy Riek Machar sealed a deal ending a three-month stalemate on the allocation of the 10 states in South Sudan.
Accordingly, the SSOA was given Jonglei State instead of the Upper Nile State.
Stephen Lual, a spokesman of the South Sudan Patriotic Movement, one of SSOA factions, told Sudan Tribune that consultations are underway among the alliance leaders over the nomination of the governor.
"The final decision will be announced after a meeting that will be held with the Vice-President Hussein Abdelbagi," he further said.
Also, he pointed out that SSOA members discussed the appointment of the state ministers and agreed on the ratios.
Sources close to the alliance agreed that the Jonglei governor should be from the state.
(ST)
