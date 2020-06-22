 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 22 June 2020

Sudan’s elections are not part of required measures for removal from terror list

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

US embassy bombing site in Nairobi on August 8, 1998 (AFP photo)
June 22, 2020 (WASHINGTON) - Elections in Sudan are not part of the steps required by the United States for Sudan’s removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, said the State Department on Monday.

The Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Sunday that the U.S. informed Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok that sanctions would only be lifted on Sudan after a new government is elected at the end of the transitional period.

However, the State Department denied to Sudan Tribune accuracy of this report saying that "Sudanese elections are not part of the statutory or policy criteria for rescission".

"Rescission is a multi-step process that depends on Sudan meeting the relevant statutory and policy criteria. Congress also plays a role in this process," further stressed the statement.

State Department officials say U.S. that a settlement on the financial compensation for the victims of terrorist attacks on USS Cole and US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania is crucial for Sudan’s removal from the terror list.

Sudan paid the victims of the USS Cole some $70 million and the case is closed. Also, Khartoum reached a deal with the victims of the embassies but it is struggling to collect the $300 million agreed to be paid for them.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What do refugees and IDPs expect from their Global Day? 2020-06-22 05:34:26 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman In response to the above question, the refugees and the Internally Displaced persons as if they were chanting the verse of the Arab poet, al-Mutanabbi which says: “Oh Eid (...)

Rumours about Egyptian military base in South Sudan 2020-06-22 05:27:44 The stalemate between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Ethiopia Dam is now being exaggerated by the Egyptian Army Base in Pagak area of Maiwut county, South Sudan. By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak The (...)

Egypt’s historic and natural claims fallacy over the Nile 2020-06-19 08:17:40 By: BisratTeklu There has been interminable historic conflict and tension between Ethiopian and Egypt over the Nile water. The cause for this historic disagreement is Egypt’s unjust claim to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.