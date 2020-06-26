By: Trayo A. Al

Ali Trayo

Keep the focus on:

Regardless of any inadvertent diversion punctuates the course of this discussion, it is extremely important for the reader to strickly keep the focus on the purpose of these series of articles. The aim is to identify the political forces that stand against the advent of UN mission (now known as UNITAMS), monitor their activities, expose their tricks and tactics, their mode Operandi to the extent that would alert Sudanese public opinion as well as that of the internationals to preempt, counter and contain any possible sabotaging efforts be generated by such elements.

Overtaken by events:

Identified as anti-UN mission, the group includes the pro-Islamist Popular Congress Party (NCP), the self-confessed Islamic extremist Law and Development Party (led by the self-confessed pro-ISIS Dr Mohamed Ali Jozoly) and the proxy elements acting on behalf of the defunct National Congress Party (NCP). Also in a choir is the one described as "stranger in Jerusalem", the UMA party of Mr Imam Sadiq Almahadi.

So far, while these anti-UN mission to Sudan (UNITAMS) are rehearsing their tactics of resistance, they were overtaken by five major developments that are inseparably linked. The first is the UNSC passing its resolutions (2524) and (2525) related to UNAMID and UNITEMS respectively. The second event is the arrest of the genocide perpetrator Mr Ali Kushayb by the ICC, the third is the timing of these two developments to June fourth 2019 sit-in massacre took place in front of the Army Command Headquarters. The fourth development is the upcoming June 30th demonstrations. The fifth and last one is Sudan Partnership Conference held in Berlin, Germany.

As observed by analysts and broader social media commentators, these developments have obviously surprised, bewildered and disrupted the calculations of these anti-UN forces. Definitely this disruption helps in diminishing their opportunities and chances to redesign the anti-UN plans they were hatching.

The UN mission in the light of June 30 demonstrations:

However, as desperate as they are, the anti-UN elements could still think of turning the June 30th demonstrations to their favour by way of infiltrating the ranks of the demonstrators with the hope to portray the show to serve their purpose. However, as all the expected participating groups are quite concerned about the bad intentions hatched by the anti-UN elements and have expressed a level of precautions, this article tries to show how the opportunities are diminishing before these anti-UN elements.

As a matter of fact, it is important to ascertain the fact that, the call for demonstration has been initiated by the youth of the resistance committees, who are dissatisfied with the performance of the government and looking for real reforms to be carried out to streamline and strengthen the transitional administration while keeping the person of the Prime Minister Mr Hamdook as a symbol of the change.

So far, forces that declared to participate in the march include the alliance of DUP groups, the Communist Party, the Sudan Professionals Association and supporters of the armed movements.

What is important to be noted in this regard is that while all these forces have either expressly welcomed the UN mission to Sudan or have given their nod.

With regard to their positions on June 30th demonstrations they, while expressed in no uncertain terms their concern about any possible implication of the Covid-19 in view of such a huge gathering, they are also keen about the purpose of the demonstrations not to be diverted by any kind of hooliganism from the side of infiltrator elements belong to the deep state or be exploited or tailored directed against the UN mission as well.

Equipped with the experiences of extreme discipline and determination to make peaceful they had shown in previous demonstrations including facing the cruelty and crackdown during the uprising, it’s possible to speak with great certainty that the demonstrations could preserve the peaceful nature of June 30th and pull the carpet from under the feet of the hooligans, cut them into their seize and isolate them as rejected spots.

Such exposure will definitely show how unpopular the call against the UN mission. That will put the anti-UN elements in a totally embarrassing position.

In general, terms though have not stated their intention to participate or not in June 30th event, both the Sudan Congress Party (SCP) and the umbrella body "Forces of Freedom and Change" (FFC) are positive all the way about the UN mission.

Obviously sensing the predicament, the Umma Party announced that it would not participate in the June 30th with explanations that it fears of the possible exploitation of the events by elements it described them as "forces of darkness" who have malicious agenda and were rejected by the popular revolution and now calling for the overthrowal of the transitional government.

It is clear that those who are meant are the elements of the defunct NCP.

Adopting a complete ambivalence position the Popular Congress Party (PCP), which is among the elements opposed to UN mission has announced initial support for the demonstrations, but stated that it would decide its final position in a later stage after completing the assessment of the situation. In a further statement, party’s political secretary, Mr Abdel Wahab Saad clarified that his party expects that parties opposed to the march might exploit the opportunity and create a wedge between the police and demonstrators to cause violence to distort the main purpose of its participation. Here it is important to mention that the PCP stands for both overthrowals of the transitional government and rejection of the UN mission.

The last to join this palaver is the Reform Party (RP) led by Dr Ghazi Salauldeen (a broke away from the NCP). Though expressed in ambiguous words, its position on the UN mission is rejection and read as:

"The initiative to invite the United Nations to lead political construction in Sudan highlighted profound intellectual and political contradictions between forces with common roots.

In particular, controversy arose over the manner in which the government adopted this initiative and the internal disagreement between the military and civilian components around it, which is likely to emerge differences and conflicts on similar issues in the future".

knowing the "fixture" and the predicament they are, the defunct National Congress Party’s proxy elements are feeling frustrated from the diminishing opportunities before them they kept issuing confusing statements on the planned June 30th demonstrations. Their statements are full of threats, inciting the army to stage a military coup and other intimidating tactics.

The Sudan friends partnership Conference

If Sudan’s Partnership Conference constitutes in a complementary process to that of the UN mission in relieving country’s political congestion, the best words to express that is what Mr Wael Mahajoub (Sudanese journalist) wrote. Mr Mahajoub summed up the value of the conference and its timing in the following words: "The biggest value of the Berlin Partnership Conference is not only the economic or financial support or pledged, but rather it is the end of nearly 30 years of country’s isolation, sanctions, and the political blockade that were imposed as a result of the regime’s arrogant and irrational behaviour. This is the signals sent by this Conference. It’s an expression of an end of missionary policies pursued by the rouge leaders who always preached about their intend to invading the world but end up tearing apart their own country into pieces. The Partnership Conference signalled Hopes of returning Sudan to the family of the international community to become an active member. The greatest of all is the political recognition and support for the post-revolution Sudan".

Cunning as they were known, frustrated and furious as they are now, Sudanese need to keep an eagle eye on these forces because they will get into it the minute Sudanese turn their back.