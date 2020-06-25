Sudan forms special court to tray al-Bashir for 1989 coup d’etat



June 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has formed a special court to try former President Omer al-Bashir and senior former leader involved in the organisation of a military coup that led him to power on 30 June 1989.

The special court is chaired by a Supreme Court judge besides two judges from the Court of Appeal.

On June 15, the Public Prosecution Office filed to the head of the judiciary a lawsuit against 35 former regime leaders after charging them with undermining the constitutional order for violating the criminal law and the law of the armed forces.

"The judicial authority referred to the chief justice the lawsuit against the leaders of the previous regime. He formed a (special) court from a Supreme Court judge and two Appeals judges," said Ismail Idris a Member of the Executive Office of the Judicial Authority in statements to Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

He pointed out that the president and members of the court will review the (investigation record), and then determine a date for the trial and inform the parties.

The judiciary has not yet determined the courts before which will appear, former governor of North Darfur, Osman Mohamed Youssef Kibir, accused of money laundering, terrorist financing, and corrupt.

In December 2019, a Sudanese court sentenced al-Bashir to two years in detention for money laundering and corruption.

For many Sudanese, the former Islamist leader who was deposed in April 2019, should be also tried for abuses of human rights, as many political opponents and activists had been killed during his 30 regime

Also, the government agreed with armed groups to hand over al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court which indicted him for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

(ST)