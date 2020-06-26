Rebel negotiator says they are in Khartoum to demonstrate commitment to reach peace

June 26, 2020 (KHATUPIM) - A rebel negotiator said they are in Sudanese capital to demonstrate to those who cast doubt on the ongoing negotiations in Juba that the process has achieved great progress in the road for peace in Sudan.

On Thursday, Chief mediator Tut Galtuak and three rebel negotiators representing the armed groups involved in the negotiations for peace in Sudan arrived in Khartoum upon an initiative by President Salva Kiir in a bid to break the deadlock in the talks.

The three negotiators are Yasir Arman and Ahmed Tugud who represent the groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and Mohamed Bashir representing the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi.

Speaking to reporters in Khartoum after meeting the deputy chairman of the Sovereign Council on Friday, Ahmed Tugud Chief Negotiator of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) said there is a "phenomenon of scepticism" in the rebel negotiating parties in Juba.

"There are those who say that these parties do not express the cause correctly, other say that there are parties absent (from the negotiating table) while some others say that what is happening in Juba will not achieve peace," Tugud said referring to the growing criticism to the peace process in Juba.

"We came to demonstrate that these allegations do not reflect the truth", he stressed before to add "We also came with a full mandate (from the other groups) to resolve the outstanding issues".

The negotiator who represents Darfur groups asserted they are in Khartoum to reach an agreement over the few unresolved issues.

The government has refused the demands of the armed group to allocate them four seats at the Sovereign Council, 9 portfolios in the transitional government, and 140 of the 300 seats of the legislative council.

Also, Darfur armed groups demand to have about 60% of the regional and state institutions, besides some $13 billion during ten years for the region.

Upon arriving in Khartoum, the delegation held a series of meetings with the government negotiating team, the Vice-Chairman of the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister. Also, the rebel negotiators will meet the head of the Sovereign Council and the Supreme Peace Council.

For his part, Arman stressed in a statement after the meeting with the Prime Minister that they had good meetings in Khartoum.

"We have found a suitable atmosphere," he said, adding

They also came to dialogue with the Sudanese street, which had made the change and enabled them to be in Khartoum.

He pointed out that peace will allow to unify the Sudanese people and to rebuild the national security sector and a national army.

He stressed that the "agreement that will be made soon" will push the other who have failed to join the negotiating table to join the march, and stressed that peace will not be completed unless they are part of the process to build a new national project.

The South Sudanese mediator Tut Gatluak told reporters after a meeting with the deputy head of the Sovereign Council that the peace agreement will be signed in two weeks.

(ST)