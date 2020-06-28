 
 
 
Sudan to announce decision on peace outstanding issues on Monday

Chief mediator announce postponement of talks in Juba on 9 May 2020 (ST photo)June 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government will announce on Monday its final position on the outstanding issues in the Juba mediated peace talks for peace in Darfur and the Two Areas with the armed groups.

The armed groups have demand to participate in the transitional government and to allow them to run in the general elections that will follow, besides demanding near the half of the government portfolios and parliament’s seats in the transitional institutions. Also, they disagree with the government on security arrangements.

On Sunday, the Higher Peace Commission held a full-fledged meeting, including the Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti", and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, among other officials.

"The meeting discussed the six outstanding issues and reached common understandings on it," said the head of the Peace Commission, Suleiman Dabailo, in press statements after the meeting.

Dabailo pointed out that the commission "will present these understandings to the Central Council for the Freedom and Change Forces (FFC) to complement the requirements of the final peace agreement in the country."

"The Commission will hold a meeting on Monday to determine a final decision on the outstanding issues before to inform the Southern Sudanese mediation and the armed groups about it."

Al-Dabilo affirmed that there is a positive trend from all sides in its approach towards achieving peace in Sudan.

A delegation including South Sudanese mediation and three representatives of the armed groups arrived in Khartoum Thursday in a bid to reach an agreement on the sticky points in the talks.

(ST)

  • 29 June 10:45, by Fathi

    half of gov ministries + half of parliament + 4 seats on the sovereign council + governor positions + security + article 20 + $ + start of transition.. you would think there would be more compromise on demands after holding parliament + governor seats (currently filled with bashir era governors) hostage for the first year of transition

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

