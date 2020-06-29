Sudan’s Hamdok pledges important decisions within two weeks

KHARTOUM, June 29, 2020 - The Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, Monday pledged to positively respond to the demands of the Sudanese street for justice and implementation of democratic reforms within two weeks.

Hamdok made his pledge, in a statement to the Sudanese in less than 24 hours before demonstrations to mark the anniversary of the countrywide protests across the country on 30 June 2019 that forced the military council to give power to a civilian government.

He reaffirmed the demands of the Sudanese people are legitimate and crucial to put the locomotive of the revolution on the right track.

"The transitional government will implement (these demands) during the next two weeks, with the ambition to achieve the highest levels of consensus and popular consent," he said.

"In the coming days, a number of decisive decisions in the course of the transitional period will follow. Some of it may have a significant impact - politically, economically and socially - and some parties will try to use them to fuel and create instability," he added.

The Families of the Martyrs organization call for the investigation of the human right violations and killing of peaceful protesters during an attack by the security forces on a pro-democracy camp outside the army headquarters on 3 June 2019.

The resistance committees also say Tuesday’ rallies aim to press the government to complete the goals of the revolution, pointing to the transitional parliament, state governors and several commissions to be set up to achieve democratic reforms.

The prime minister also sought to explain his approach and handing of the state affairs when he stressed that the balance that underpins the transition is very "sensitive".

He further said the transition from time to time comes across difficulties and crises that threaten its stability, while many forces inside and outside the country try to return our march back.

"Nonetheless, I want to assure that we may get stuck, but we will never go back. I reaffirm the government’s principled obligations to achieve justice and retribution that ensure that crimes committed during the past 30 years are not repeated," he further emphasized.

