Massive marches across Sudan for justice and revolution’s goals



June 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese took to the streets on Tuesday in the capital Khartoum and others states to mark the first anniversary of 30th of June 2019, when countless protesters marched across the country chanting slogans hostile to the military transitional council.

This year, the Sudanese wanted to recall the need to bring to justice the responsible for the killing of protesters at the sit-in outside the army headquarters and to implement the transitional programme.

Exactly at one o’clock in the afternoon, the processions began in Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North, following routes determined by the local coordination committees.

The demonstrators chanted slogans demanding retribution for the martyrs, the trial of symbols of the previous regime, and the completion of the transitional authority structures.

However, some agitators sought to change the declared routes and to move towards the Council of Ministers or the army headquarters. Also, others attempted to provoke the security forces tasked with the protection of the processions.

The police forces fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, at the Airport Street, and the locality of East Nile, and Omdurman, next to the military hospital.

The Sudanese police further announced that a demonstrator was injured in a preventive action at the Local Market in Khartoum.

Meanwhile, the Field Committee of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) said it had spotted some rioters supported by elements of the counter-revolution among the peaceful demonstrators.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the committee called on the revolution supporters to adhere to the routes previously announced by the Resistance Committees and renewed its commitment to stand strongly against rioters and agitators who want to ignite violence.

The coordination of the Resistance Committees altered the rallies in several towns to avoid spotted criminal gangs that sought to turn the processions to rioting and vandalism.

Similar marches took place in the capitals of different states such Nyala, El-Fasher, Atbara, Al-Jazirah, Gadaref, Kassala, Dongola, Shendi, and El Obeid, and chanted slogans demanding retribution for the martyrs, and the completion of the transitional authority structures.

Imminent decisions

Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh who is also the government spokesman said in a statement he reads on Tuesday evening that the government got the message.

Further, he stressed the government’s determination to meet the demands of the revolutionaries.

"The government will start as of tomorrow (Wednesday) to work hard to convert the demands into executive decisions," he said.

He added that the government will continue the negotiations with the armed movements to conclude the nine-month negotiations.

