Sudanese security forces kill one demonstrator: medical group

Attorney general, Khartoum governor and police director-general follow rallies at a monitoring room on 30 June 2020
June 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese security forces killed one man and wounded over 10 others during pro-democracy rallies, said a medical group late on Tuesday.

Sudanese took to the streets massively across the country to press Hamdok government to hold accountable military and security elements that killed protesters last year during the revolution, particularly on 3 June 2019.

The pro-democracy Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said that a 33-year man was killed in Omdurman during a procession calling to complete the goals of the revolution.

"He was killed by a bullet fired into his chest," said the statement.

Medical sources told Sudan Tribune that there were various injuries during the protests due to the stampede when the police forces launched tear gas canisters in some areas of the capital.

The CCSD, in its statement, said some wounded were shot in the leg, groin and chest while others were injured white weapon.

"The fall of a martyr today is a shame on the conscience of the revolution’s government, which came after great sacrifices," stressed the pro-democracy medical group.

For his part, the government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh confirmed in statements he made on Tuesday the death of a man in Omdurman and pledged to investigate the incident.

"We confirm that the judicial organs will conduct a transparent investigation to determine the responsibilities and punish the perpetrators of these unacceptable abuses," he said.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

