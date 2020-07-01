 
 
 
SPLM-N al-Hilu extends unilateral ceasefire for seven months

July 1, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-Nal-Hilu) extended for seven-month the unilateral cessation of hostilities as they prepare to resume peace talks with Khartoum.

SPLM-N’s Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu (ST)

This extension was decided “As a gesture of goodwill towards a peaceful resolution of the Sudanese conflict, and in order to give the ongoing peace talks an opportunity for success,” said al-Hilu in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, on Wednesday.

The ceasefire shall come into force with effect from the first of July 2020 up to the end of January 2021, said the statement.

On 31 March, al-Hilu had extended the truce for three months until the end of June 2020.

Negotiations between the transitional government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu are stalled over the latter demand to discuss the secular state and self-determination within the peace process.

The government rejects the request and propose to discuss this issue within a national forum after the peace talks.

Earlier last June, the Movement’s Chief Negotiator Amar Amun told reporters after meeting the mediation in Juba they agreed to resume peace talks with the government.

Amun who is also the Secretary-General further said the mediation proposed to discuss first the humanitarian situation and the cessation of hostilities.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

