UN condemns killing of aid worker in South Sudan’s Lakes state

July 1, 2020 (JUBA) - United Nations Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, Wednesday condemned the killing of an aid worker in Lakes State.
On 28 June, a driver of a clearly marked ambulance was shot deal while transporting an injured person to a hospital following inter-communal violence in the area.
The aid worker worked for an international NGO providing health services in the Lakes State.
“These violent acts against humanitarian workers are outrageous and unacceptable, especially during a time when health workers are taking significant risks, personally, to assist those South Sudanese people who are impacted by COVID-19, preventable diseases and injuries related to armed violence," said UN spokesperson on Wednesday
The Humanitarian Coordinator stressed that aid workers need a safe and secure environment to provide people with the assistance they need.
This is the fifth aid worker killed in South Sudan this year alone, bringing the number of humanitarian workers killed in the country since 2013 to 120.
