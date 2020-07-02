 
 
 
Sudan arrests more Islamists leaders

July 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese security authorities Thursday arrested a leading member of the former regime after search operations that lasted for several weeks.

Anas OmerAnas Omer, a leading member of the disbanded National Congress Party and former East Darfur governor on 13 April 2020 vowed to topple the transitional government describing it as "the weakest government in the history of Sudan".

The General Intelligence Service (GIS) said in a statement released on Thursday that Omer was arrested in the Eastern Nile area of Khartoum state.

"Today, Thursday, 2/7/2020, a joint security team arrested retired Major General Anas Omer, a leading member of the dissolved National Congress Party, together with retired security Colonel Khaled Mohamed Nur, and the person tasked with their protection in Al-Huda neighbourhood, Eastern Nile area".

The three arrested Islamists are interrogated in the GIS buildings before to undertake the other legal measures, added the statement.

Omer was one of the fiercest opponents to the transitional government as he led many protests against the transitional government in Khartoum and other states. Also, he was among the few supporters who were regularly gathering during the trial of the ousted president.

Several days ago, ahead of the 30 June processions, the security forces arrested the NCP leader Ibrahim Ghandour, and the Secretary of the Islamic Movement in Khartoum State, Abdel Gader Mohamed Zein.

Both are accused of planning riots and sabotage during the 30 June rallies calling for justice and implementation of the revolution programme organized by the resistance committees.

(ST)

