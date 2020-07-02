Discussions on parliamentary share of Sudan’s armed groups postponed until Saturday

July 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The coalition of the left and centre groups, the National Consensus Forces (NCF) requested to postpone until Saturday the meetings over the number of parliamentary seats to be allocated to the armed groups.

A joint delegation of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) is currently in Khartoum for talks with the government on the sticky issues in the peace process including their representation in the parliament.

In according with the Transitional Document, the SRF and SLM-MM’s share in the legislative body should be deducted from the 201 seats of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

In a meeting on Thursday, the NCF representatives in the FFC Central Council called for postponing the discussions on the distribution of parliamentary seats and the number that would be granted to the armed groups until Saturday night.

"The National Consensus Forces asked the FFC Central Council to suspend the meetings and to consult the respective blocs on the allocation of parliamentary seats to the armed groups and to resume discussions on Saturday to come up with a final decision," said Ahmed Hadra a leading member of the Unionists’ Alliance which is an NCF member.

Hadra further told Sudan Tribune that the NCF representatives have no mandate to take a final decision before to consult with their leadership.

The NCF groups will meet on Saturday before to meet later in the day with the other components of the FFC and take a final decision on the share that will be allocated to armed groups.

The FFC offered 50 of 201 seats to the SRF and SLM-MM which request 140 parliamentary seats.

The distribution of the parliamentary seats is the last outstanding issue in the talks for peace between the armed groups and transitional government.

During the recent rounds of talks in Khartoum, the government the armed groups resolved the differences on the power-sharing in the executive institutions at the regional and national levels.

Also, they agreed to extend the transitional period for four years instead of three years and two months.

For the security arrangements, a Sudanese military delegation will travel with the mediation and the armed groups back to Juba to discuss the pending issues.

(ST)