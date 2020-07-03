Sudan PM requests list of nominees ahead of civilian governors’ appointment

July 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Prime Minister is preparing to appoint the long-time awaited state governors during the few coming days as he requested the list of candidates made by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in the different regions.

During the past months, Abdallah Hamdok delayed the appointment of state governors hoping that a peace agreement would be signed in Juba with the armed groups which persistently threatened to suspend their participation in the negotiations.

However, as the peace talks with the armed groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi approaching their end, Hamdok is now considering to pick the governors from the nominations made by the FFC committees at the state-level putting aside the list that the FFC Central Council concocted earlier this year.

Ahmed Hadra, a member of FFC leadership body confirmed to Sudan Tribune they already handed over these lists to the Prime Minister.

"The lists of nominees for the post of governor made by the FFC’s state sections have been handed over to the Prime Minister at his request," Hadra said.

He further disclosed that the agreement with the Prime Minister is to appoint 12 of 18 governors, provided they include two women at least.

"The Prime Minister requested to postpone the appointment of the governors of Kassala, the Red Sea, Blue Nile, South Kordofan, East Darfur and Central Darfur to give him the needed time to mull over the nomination lists, especially as these states experience armed conflict between some of their components," he added.

Hamdok, in the past, had shown some reservations over the list of 18 nominees submitted by the FFC groups because it was politicized and did not consider the local realities.

At the time, the FFC selected 18 nominees and had refused to submit a list of three names for every state giving Hamdok discretion to choose one them.

Two days ago, following the huge demonstrations across the country calling for justice and reforms, three military governors resigned from their positions in response to these rallies including the Red Sea, South Darfur, Northern states.

